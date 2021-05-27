Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Shooting in California
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting that took place in San Jose, California earlier today.
Flags will be flown at half-staff through May 30, 2021 in honor of the victims. They will remain at half-staff until noon on May 31, 2021 to observe Memorial Day.
The proclamation can be found by clicking here.