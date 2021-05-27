Governor McKee Signs Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Representative Scott Slater (D-Dist. 10, Providence), today signed into law the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act (2021-S 0002A, 2021-H 5012Aaa) which sets minimum staffing levels for Rhode Island nursing homes.

This legislation will establish a minimum standard of 3.58 hours of resident care per day by January 1, 2022 and 3.81 hours of resident care per day beginning January 1, 2023. The bill also provides funding to raise wages for direct care staff to help recruit and retain a stable and qualified workforce.

"Rhode Island nursing home residents deserve the best possible care and our nursing home staff deserve the supports they need to make that happen. Stronger staffing standards and funding for direct care staff will help raise the bar on resident care in our state," said Governor Dan McKee. "Thank you to Senate Majority Whip Goodwin, Representative Slater and all the advocates for their dedication to getting this legislation passed."

"There is a resident care crisis in our state. Staffing shortages and low wages lead to seniors and people with disabilities not receiving the care they desperately need. The pandemic, of course, exponentially increased the demands of the job, and exacerbated patients' needs. We must confront this problem head-on before our nursing home system collapses," said Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence), Senate bill sponsor.

"This bill is about getting our nursing home patients the quality care that they need and deserve. Our nursing home system was already facing enormous challenges and problems before COVID-19 and the pandemic has only made these issues much worse. In order for our patients to be treated and cared for properly, these changes to the law must be made," said Representative Scott A. Slater (D-Dist. 10, Providence), House bill sponsor.