"California Contractor" - A Home Improvement TV Series Coming to Fox This August
We have received tremendous positive feedback about the concept for this TV series. Consumers can follow our progress on Facebook & Instagram - and of course, tune in on August 1st”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, California – SMBS Media will launch a new series starting this August on Fox 5. Sundays after football. "California Contractor" will take viewers into the world of planning home renovations. This forth-coming reality show unpacks stories of California homeowners who are considering embarking on a major renovation, but don't know where to start and need help to visualize the options they have available to them.
— Nicole Crocker
The audience will be invited into the homes of their friends, family, and neighbors while they get expert advice on interior design and construction. Homeowners will be inspired by projects seen on the show and informed of predatory tactics to avoid when hiring experts for their home renovation project.
The 26 episode series will be broken into 4 Seasons and is set to air on Fox 5 beginning August 1, 2021. Each new episode will premiere at 6 PM following Sunday night football.
The idea largely came from the demands of the San Diego real estate market. On average, homes in the country’s 6th largest city are approximately thirty years or older. This means that for those not buying new construction, a home purchase is likely going to involve some form of remodeling—be it updating a kitchen or adding on a room.
For many people, the thought of undergoing any sort of remodeling project—regardless of how large or small—is a daunting one. Homeowners are unsure about overall cost, about what to expect as far as potential surprises, and what they can anticipate when it comes to the construction timeline. This series tackles the more pressing renovation questions, and then some.
Beyond just the in-depth spotlight on the renovations homeowners are considering, the show will also field viewer questions, making it a show for San Diego - by San Diego.
For those homeowners considering a remodel and/or major renovation, one of the segments on "California Contractor", titled, “Ask Jack,” presents the perfect opportunity to get true insider advice regarding home remodeling in California.
San Diego has been dubbed “America’s Finest City.” This series will also explore some of what is to love about the region and also a few of the more challenging issues that San Diegans face, offering resources and insights into a myriad of topics concerning the area’s home design/construction/remodel industry.
Viewers will essentially travel throughout the city accompanying a local contractor as he checks in on some of the more interesting remodel projects.
Scott Heath, Fox 5 VP/GM states, “FOX 5 San Diego is very proud to be partnering with SBMS Media to bring this exciting new show to our local community. It will give San Diego Homeowners insights on how to maintain and improve their homes with a focus on the challenges that are specific to the San Diego climate.”
San Diego homeowners are encouraged to reach out to the producers if they would like to be featured on the show at info@sbmsmedia.com
