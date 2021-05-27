Soul singer Jeffrey Osborne Coming to South Florida for One Show Only, Unique Benefit Performance

Jeffrey Osborne at the Casino at Dania Beach Members of the Embrace Girls Foundation wait to begin guitar lessons. Jeffrey Osborne concert sponsor Steven G with Embrace Girls member Paris Nettles.

Soul singer Jeffrey Osborne to give intimate performance at the Casino at Dania Beach to benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation.

It’s a nice format that lets people get to know who I am and ask questions they never got a chance to ask before. I want to give them more insight into me as an artist and as a person.” — Jeffrey Osborne

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul singer Jeffrey Osborne is coming to South Florida for a one show only, unique benefit performance.Osborne, whose hits as lead singer with the brassy group LTD and during a prolific solo career include ‘Back in Love Again,’ ‘Love Ballad,’ ‘On the Wings of Love,’ ‘I Really Don’t Need No Light,’ and many more, will give “An Intimate Evening with Jeffrey Osborne” concert at The Casino at Dania Beach on Sunday, June 27.The concert will benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation Inc. a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.“It’s going to be like a little forum, where I sing a couple of songs and people ask questions,” Osborne said. “It’s a nice format that lets people get to know who I am and ask questions they never got a chance to ask before. I want to give them more insight into me as an artist and as a person.”Embrace Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence said Osborne will sing and discuss his music from the stage and will chat with audience members at their tables.“This is an out of the box concert experience and perfect for people socializing for the first time after a pandemic year,” Lawrence said. “There will no distractions, no band, back-up singers or dancers just Jeffrey and the audience who will have his undivided attention.”Event packages include a pre-show, three course dinner, prime seating, access to post show media interviews and a meet and greet with Osborne. A dance area will be available for people looking to cut a rug for a good cause.Sponsors include Easy 93.1 FM, Hot 105 FM, the Team at Interiors by Steven G, and the Casino at Dania Beach, which is located about a 30-minute drive north of Miami, just south of Fort Lauderdale.Legendary Hot 105 FM DJ James T will host, with music by 99 Jamz' She-J, Hercules.“Velma said she wanted to offer people a different night of entertainment,” said James T, a longtime Embrace Girls Foundation supporter who is using his entertainment industry contacts to book a host of performers for the series of shows planned through the end of the year. “She wanted a performer who would really be able to share themselves with the audience and make it a special night.“I immediately thought of Jeffery Osborne.”“Anything I can do to help support women, especially young women as they begin their journey is part of what we are all here for,” Osborne said. “We need to embrace and support the young women who are our future.”Joseph Eshkenazi, Senior Entertainment and Events manager at the Casino at Dania Beach said the concert will be one of the first the casino hosts since pandemic restrictions forced large venues to close.“We are happy to give back to a community that treats us so well,” Eshkenazi said. “When Embrace came up with Jeffrey Osborne, we were happy to partner with them and support such a worthy cause.”“It is amazing to be able to give back and help because I have been so blessed,” said Steven Gurowitz of Interiors by Steven G. “Helping Embrace helps me feel like there’s a reason to continue to drive my career. There is no price you can put on helping children.”Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 29th at www.casinodaniabeach.com Seating is limited so get yours soon for this unique night of soulful entertainment and support a great cause!--What: “An Intimate Evening with Jeffrey Osborne.”When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021Where: Stage 954, The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach, FL.Why: Fundraiser for the Miami-based Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc.How to Attend: Tickets available at www.casinodaniabeach.com

An Embrace Girls Tea Party