Now You Can Text Tips to DWR Conservation Police

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal to help members of the public connect with the department submit anonymous tips via text message with the tip411 digital toolset.

“The Department of Wildlife Resources is responsible for the management of inland fisheries, wildlife, and recreational boating for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are leading wildlife conservation and inspiring people to value the outdoors and their role in nature,” said DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown. “We believe tip411 will be a great tool to help members of the public contact us when they have information that can help protect Virginia’s natural resources.”

Residents in Virginia can share information with Conservation Police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword “DWRTIP” and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website.

“tip411 will greatly improve the public’s ability to help fight crime and protect wildlife,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “We’ve listened to feedback from partners across the country and have continued to evolve our products to make sure they are working to better connect law enforcement with their communities to promote safety and protect natural resources.”

tip411’s text a tip system is 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before law enforcement see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.