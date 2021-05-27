Isabelle Henriquez On Growth Mindset As A Student
Having a growth mindset is critical for students at the university level. Isabelle Henriquez shares its importance in present-day undergrads.DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why is mindset so important for students?
Mindset refers to the way that a person interprets and interacts with the world. It colors every single aspect of life. And, there’s a significant difference between people who embrace a growth mindset and a fixed mindset.
As a student, Isabelle Henriquez strives to maintain a growth mindset whenever possible.
What is a Growth Mindset?
Growth mindset is a buzzword commonly used by companies, organizations, and schools. Its primary principle is that an individual can cultivate their talents through strategy, collaboration with others, and hard work. As Isabelle Henriquez knows, many teachers aim to instill the growth mindset within students, especially when working in a collaborative environment.
How Can a Growth Mindset Help Students?
Students with a growth mindset tend to learn and achieve higher grades than those with a fixed mindset. Henriquez has observed other students with a growth mindset and their success in the classroom setting. Students with a fixed mindset have a completely different attitude when challenges come up, and this reflects in their work, and, ultimately, their grades.
As Isabelle Henriquez knows, some students have an innate talent for certain subjects. Take math for example. Some students excel in mathematics and find the courses easy. Other students claim that they hate math because it’s too hard and they are not good at it, therefore they don’t try their hardest. This is an example of a fixed mindset.
What Exactly is a ‘Fixed’ Mindset?
A fixed mindset generally refers to any individual who believes their talents are simply automatic or a gift from nature, rather than something that can be changed or developed over time. In the previous example, students who excel at math may take all of the math classes, while students who aren’t good at math may often take the minimum amount of math classes possible, simply because they believe they just aren’t good at the subject. Henriquez would likely advise these students to take the time to build out resources to help learn and grow their skills in what may be a difficult subject.
A Primary Advantage of the Growth-Minded Approach
One of the main advantages of embracing and practicing growth mindset for students that Isabelle Henriquez has noticed is that individuals are typically more empowered throughout the course of academic pursuit. There are undoubtedly challenges for every student, but effort and energy are best channeled towards concrete steps for improvements, not worrying about not being naturally talented at something as is the case with a fixed mindset.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here