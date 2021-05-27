Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Announces "Stop 30 x 30" Town Hall in Norfolk on June 3rd

Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Norfolk on June 3rd

 

LINCOLN – Recently, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will be hosting a series of “Stop 30 x 30” town halls across Nebraska.  30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

 

At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.  Details for the Governor’s town halls in Clay Center and Norfolk on June 3rd are below.  Additional dates and times will be announced shortly.

 

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Clay Center

 

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

Where: Clay County Fairgrounds (Main Building), 701 N. Martin Ave., CLAY CENTER

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Norfolk

 

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

Where: Johnny Carson Theater, 801 Riverside Blvd., NORFOLK

 

