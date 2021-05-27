Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State House will reopen on limited basis beginning June 1

PROVIDENCE, RI - The offices of the Governor, Lt. Governor, Treasurer, Secretary of State, Speaker of the House and Senate President today announced plans for a safe and responsible reopening of the Rhode Island State House, beginning with a limited reopening on Tuesday, June 1.

All offices reached a consensus on operations and policy for reopening following a joint planning meeting convened by the Governor's Office on Tuesday, May 18.

The State House will be open to the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. As the State will not be requiring proof of vaccination for State House visitors and employees, individuals entering the building will be required to wear a mask in all common spaces as an additional precaution. All visitors will sign into a visitors' log and receive a temperature check.

Common areas will generally be open to the public. Specific wings will be roped off for health, safety and security purposes. This will also ensure appropriate capacity and proper enforcement of public health and safety from Capitol Police.

Wedding or wedding photo appointments will resume on June 1. State House tours and other scheduled in-person activities operated by each office may resume at their discretion. Any choice to enable remote work, bring employees back in person, or any combination of the two will also be left to the discretion of each office.

The State House staff look forward to welcoming visitors safely back into the building.

