Microprocessor Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 140.5 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microprocessor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 140.5 Bn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the global microprocessor market. The rise is attributed to the region's increasing use of smart phones and other electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, desktop computers, and tablets. Developing economies such as China and India are also contributing to market growth, owing to factors such as rapid digitization, increasing penetration of high-tech gadgets, and advancements in automotive electronics. Furthermore, rising Internet of Things (IoT) usage, massive government IT spending, and rising demand for cloud-based services are expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

Apart from that, North America is expected to grow slowly during the forecast period. The significant presence of prominent players in the region, such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc., is attributed to the growth. In the current scenario, the United States dominates the North American market. Furthermore, the rapid development of consumer electronics products, healthcare monitoring systems, and electric and hybrid vehicles is a major factor driving market growth in the United States.

Market Dynamics

Over the forecast period, the rapidly growing demand for smart phones and tablets is expected to drive market growth. This is because a microprocessor improves the performance of a smart phone because it is used to increase the speed and efficiency of a smart phone. Any smart phone's performance speed is directly proportional to the performance of the microprocessor. Furthermore, with the introduction of ‘smart' devices, electrical products such as televisions, digital cameras, laptops, and wearable devices offer a variety of advanced technologies such as flat screens, touch screen monitors and displays, and Bluetooth, which necessitate a greater number of ICs.

Market Restraint

On the other hand, factors such as high manufacturing costs for microprocessor integrated circuits, circuit design costs, rising sales of low-cost mobile devices, declining shipment of individual computers, and high raw material prices are expected to stymie market growth over the forecast years. However, because of advancements in server processors such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), they are preferred over standard desktop processors depending on the applications.

Segmental Outlook

The global microprocessor market is segmented as technology and application. By technology, the market is segmented as CISC, RISC, ASIC, Superscalar, and DSP. Based on application, the market is segregated as smart phone, personal computers, servers, tablets, embedded devices, and others.

The global microprocessor market was led by the Reduced Instruction Set Microprocessor (RISC) segment. Historically, the PC segment has dominated the global microprocessor market in terms of application.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the microprocessor market involve Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding microprocessor industry include:

In April 2018, 2018, Samsung Electronics, announced partnership with Avnet ASIC Israel. This collaboration will allow customers to benefit from innovative ASIC design solutions implemented with most advanced process technologies and a wide portfolio of silicon-proven IPs. Last January, Samsung launched the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFETM) ensuring deep collaboration between Samsung Foundry, ecosystem partners, and customers to deliver competitive and robust SoC designs. As a Design Service Partner (DSP), AAI is participating in Samsung's SAFETM program and will closely collaborate with Samsung to provide dedicated and flexible technical solutions to meet variety needs from a wide range of customers.





In June 2017, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., announced launching of new product namely, "MD EPYC™ 7000 series". The world’s largest server manufacturers introduced products based on AMD EPYC 7000-series processors at today’s launch, including HPE, Dell, Asus, Gigabyte, Inventec, Lenovo, Sugon, Supermicro, Tyan, and Wistron. Primary hypervisor and server operating system providers Microsoft, Red Hat, and VMware showcased optimized support for EPYC, while key server hardware ecosystem partners Mellanox, Samsung Electronics, and Xilinx were also featured in EPYC-optimized platforms.



