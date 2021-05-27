CENGN ANNOUNCES NORTHERN ONTARIO BROADBAND PROJECT FOR LAKE TEMAGAMI
CENGN is bringing high-performance broadband access to Lake Temagami, including Bear Island, Temagami North, and the Temagami First Nation.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 27, 2021
MULTI-TOWER HYBRID WIRELESS ACCESS APPROACH WILL BRING HIGH-PERFORMANCE INTERNET TO TEMAGAMI AND TEMAGAMI FIRST NATION
CENGN is announcing the launch of an innovative project that will bring high-performance broadband access to Temagami, Temagami North, and across a wide expanse of Lake Temagami, including Bear Island and the Temagami First Nation. This project is part of CENGN’s Northern Ontario Residential Broadband program. It will serve as a model for high-performance service expansion across large lakes for other communities across the province.
LEEPFROG TELECOM SELECTED TO PROVIDE BROADBAND SOLUTION
Internet Service Provider, Leepfrog Telecom, was selected to address the needs of the Lake Temagami area. Supported by CENGN program funding, the service provider will utilize three existing towers and build one new 200’ self-supported tower. These towers will allow Leepfrog to provide multiple fixed wireless access (FWA) technologies, including 2.4GHz WIFI, 5GHz WIFI, and 700 MHz TVWS.
The broadband internet access services will support up to 200 Mbps down/20 Mbps up to residents of Lake Temagami, including the Temagami First Nation on Bear Island. The new tower will also significantly improve service to other under-served residents with homes scattered along the shorelines of Lake Temagami.
This project promises several benefits, including:
Multi-tower placement on both sides of the lake to ensure wider coverage for residents and superior signal strength for higher-speed internet access.
A new 200’ tower to extend service throughout the north, south and east arms of Lake Temagami, including the Temagami First Nation on Bear Island.
50% cost savings by using 3 existing towers.
Fast network deployment timeframe, with service rollout starting in the spring of 2021 and full service rolling out in the fall of 2021.
QUOTES
“CENGN is pleased to work with our partners to bring reliable, high-speed broadband internet access to the underserved area of Lake Temagami,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “This project identifies key innovation approaches to offering significantly improved broadband coverage across large lakes. By supporting and documenting Leepfrog Telecom’s implementation of broadband internet services at Lake Temagami, we will gain a strong blueprint to help address the business and technological challenges of similar communities in Northern Ontario and across the province.”
“Access to reliable broadband internet is essential for all Ontarians, no matter where they live. Businesses, families, schools and hospitals in rural and Northern communities need fast connections just as much as in urban areas,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “This innovative new project will mean secure and reliable internet connectivity for the Temagami Lake Area, bringing long-overdue cost-effective and high-speed solutions for those who live and work in the region.”
“Every community in Northern Ontario deserves access to reliable, high-speed broadband,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development, and Mines. “Active, meaningful participation in our modern economy requires the ability to communicate quickly and effectively. This project will deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to Temagami and Temagami First Nation, develop new, streamlined services, and create new opportunities for the region.”
“Now more than ever, we see the importance of broadband in underserved and unserved communities like Temagami and Temagami First Nation,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “The digital divide is real and magnified during this COVID-19 global pandemic. I understand this full well coming from a rural community. This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect people reducing that digital divide. We are moving as fast as we can to get people the services that they need.”
“Usable high-speed internet has become an essential part of life in our society,” said John Vanthof, MPP for Temiskaming-Cochrane. “The Municipality of Temagami has been at the forefront of the effort that made this project a reality for their residents and neighbours. This project is evidence of the value of being ready to act when an opportunity arises.”
“Temagami and Temagami First Nation are great places to live and grow a family,” said Anthony Rota, MP for Nipissing-Temiskaming. “It’s important to make sure all the necessary factors are in place to allow the local economy to grow as well. Reliable broadband connectivity is without a doubt an essential service that will allow the communities to prosper. New jobs, services and connectivity will allow the people of the region to grow the economy while enjoying a quality of life that is second to none.”
“Council made the need for a more reliable broadband system priority number one and have worked on this since the beginning of our term,” said Municipality of Temagami Mayor Dan Omara. “This announcement, especially in the environment we live in today, is far more than we ever thought was possible and will be a game-changer for all who will now be able to get this level of service. We want to thank CENGN and its government partners for this program and for looking for solutions that will work in the north. This development will now allow us to continue to work with Leepfrog Telecom to expand other service levels to other parts of our Community that may be outside the range and scope of this project, and we will continue to work with other communities north of us. Leepfrog will now have a base in Temagami to work from. I also want to thank our municipal team for searching out the CENGN Program and for the excellent work they did, so our application got the attention needed to get the Temagami project approved.”
“Leepfrog Telecom is proud to partner with CENGN to deliver quality broadband services to the residents of Temagami and surrounding area with a fixed wireless solution,” said George Chriss, General Manager at Leepfrog Telecom. “Leepfrog Telecom was able to overcome numerous obstacles to bring this project to fruition through the efforts of Mayor Dan Omara and his team. Leepfrog can now use Temagami as a base to deliver services along the Highway 11 corridor to other underserved communities in northern Ontario.”
This project is part of the Next Generation Network Program (NGNP), an Ontario government program powered by CENGN in partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation, which helps Ontario companies develop and demonstrate new wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on smart mining, smart agriculture and autonomous vehicles.
QUICK FACTS
Ontario has committed $63.3 million over five years to the NGNP, which is being delivered through a partnership between CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next-Generation Networks, and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.
This initiative aligns with Up To Speed: Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan, delivered by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
This project is part of the Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program under the NGNP. CENGN is currently evaluating new project proposals and communities for upcoming rounds of the program.
Broadband is a federally regulated sector, and telecommunications companies provide the services. Ontario is working with funding partners like the Federal government, municipalities and other investors to deliver broadband to our underserved and unserved communities.
