Commerce announces new grant opportunity for travel agents and tour operators

A travel agent who books commission-based travel for private individuals or companies.

A tour company that schedules tour details and itineraries in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Travel Agent and Tour Operators Grant (TATO) application window will open June 1, at 10 a.m. CST. The TATO is designed to assist travel agents and tour operators within the travel and tourism industry that continue to experience negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the grant are to be used to reimburse eligible entities for lost revenue. Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $100,000 per qualifying location. Businesses must prove a 50% revenue loss from 2019-2020. Award amounts will be based on a 75% loss of revenue. Eligible entities include:

A travel agent who books commission-based travel for private individuals or companies.

A tour company that schedules tour details and itineraries in North Dakota.

A transportation company that provides bus services to tour planners for tours either originating in North Dakota or receptive operators who provide local services to tour companies bringing groups into North Dakota. More information about the grant can be found at ndgov.link/TATO