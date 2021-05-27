Lady Cranes XV Selection

Lady Cranes XV coach Leonard Lubambula has today announced the 30-woman squad for the second camp of the national team.

A squad of 32 players was summoned for the first camp in Jinja last week from which two trial games were played. It is from this camp that players were evaluated for national team selection.

“The selected 30 players are going to drive us to the set goal for this year’s campaign. The team is a mixture of experienced and new players which gives a solid step into next year’s 2022 campaign that starts the rugby World Cup cycle.”- Coach Leonard Lubambula

Selected team:

Forwards

Patricia Anek-Kitgum queens Peace Mirembe -Black Pearls Lyton Nakabugo -Thunderbirds Faith Namugga -Avengers Doreen Sijali-Avengers Salamusida -Black Pearls Yvonne Najjuma-Thunderbirds Adongpiny mercy -Kitgum Winnie Atyang-Thunderbirds 3days Lydia Namabiro-B Pearls Teddy Iwutung-Thunderbirds Zauma Nashuha-Mbale Maimuna Nasozzi – Avengers Peace Lekuru-Avengers Charity Atimango- Thunderbirds Sarah Kirabo – Avengers Ayot Mary Gloria- Black Pearls Angel Zziwa – Avengers

Backs

Masitula Nambozo-Mbale Racheal Mufuwa -Black Pearl Rita Naddunga Julie Nandawula-Avengers Asha Nakityo-Thunderbirds Kwagala Diana-Black Pearls friday Winnie Nabulo-Thunderbirds Christine Akello-Avengers Grace Auma – Black Pearls Samiya Ayikoru – Thunderbirds Nakuya Agnes – Thunderbirds Charlotte Mudoola T – BP

Management

Coach Leo Lubambula

Coach Ben Kigongo

Dr. Nelson Mayeku

TM Racheal B.Kakaire

