Terry Selb of American Tax Solutions Discusses Top 5 Reasons to Outsource Payroll

Everyone wants to get paid. But, if you run a small business, you know it's not as easy as it looks.

Payroll management is a struggle for most owners. Not only do you have to keep accurate, meticulous records, but you also have to adapt to ever-changing local, state, and federal regulations. Terry Selb has over 20 years of experience consulting with small businesses and is now a senior partner at American Tax Solutions , one of the fastest-growing tax resolution companies in the U.S.He explains five reasons why any small business should outsource payroll.Save TimeThere aren't enough hours in the day. When running a small business or startup, you're already spread thin. Whether it's managing staff, making sales, or re-stocking shelves, owners have a lot on their plate. By handling payroll, American Tax Solutions can free up more of your time to devote to other tasks. You can focus on growing your business.Save MoneyTime is also money. The details of payroll processing require a regular commitment. These demands are costly. The math is simple. If you're a small business that hired an in-house payroll processor, calculate the hours each day spent on these activities. This goes beyond just logging, printing, and distributing checks. It includes training, preparing taxes, and staying current with new software and laws. By comparison, outsourcing costs less than hiring internally. Terry Selb and other professionals can provide these same services at a fraction of what it takes to pay a full-time employee.Ensure ComplianceMistakes can be pricey. Inaccurate records can create additional costs. In addition, improper handling of employee's personal data could trigger fines or legal fees. Payroll discrepancies are a nightmare to overcome. Keeping up with changing regulations is also challenging. Minimize the risk by hiring a professional payroll manager. These qualified, experienced experts ensure that all records are accurate, compliant, and follow the latest federal and state guidelines.Keep Employees HappyAccounting errors can hurt your employees too. Providing paychecks to your staff is a huge responsibility. And, there's a mutual trust that you'll get it right. Failing to deliver either on time or accurately can cause friction amongst you and your employees. American Tax Solutions make payments on time, every time. These professionals are also mindful of deductions, bonuses, and national holidays which may disrupt payroll.Get The Latest SoftwareHaving the latest technology is critical for a business's growth. Outsourcing payroll makes that easier. Your company will have access to up-to-date tools that are transparent, secure, and flexible. Cloud-based services allow you to review records anytime. Attempting to use this software on your own isn't just expensive, it comes with a heavy learning curve. By the time you learn a new system, it quickly becomes obsolete. Through outsourcing, you maintain continued access to the best payroll and management software.