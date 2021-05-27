Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry
The four-week complimentary virtual event will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to discuss how to optimise partnershipsLONDON, UK, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced that it will host Partnerships Experience 2021 (PX 2021), a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to arm attendees with the knowledge, motivation and connections to create productive partnerships. PX 2021 will take place 2nd - 25th June, 2021 and will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to learn about the burgeoning partnerships ecosystem, network, and ultimately, create new partnerships.
“With recent changes in tracking and privacy, marketers must leverage alternative methods of advertising that are authentic, cost-effective and helpful for consumers,” said Cristy Garcia, VP of Marketing at Impact. “The Partnerships channel offers that at scale, and we’re excited to launch PX 2021 as a platform for our influencers, agencies, publishers and leading, global brand clients to tell their stories of success.”
The four-week free educational event will cover all bases in the exploding partnerships industry including consumer and brand trust, growth, influencers, authenticity, content monetisation, and brand building. Specific learnings include partnerships with purpose, the elements of successful B2B partnerships, strengthening commerce content partnerships, and how small businesses can grow and scale through partnerships. All content will be available on demand shortly after it streams live.
With more than 50 sessions, PX 2021 will offer a 360 view of partnerships from more 80 speakers at leading brands, agencies, and publishers, including:
Apartment Therapy Media
Big Red Group
BINGE / Kayo Sports
Booktopia
Business Insider
Canva
Catcher In The Style
Condé Nast
Freedom March NYC
Giving Assistant
GrowthOps
HSBC
Honey
HubSpot
Illuminate Social
Ivory Ella
LetsGetChecked
Mapiful
Neo Media World
News Corp Australia
Pedestrian Group
Razer
Silverbean
Sparro
Talking Influence
Team Bespoke
Jenni Cassidy, VP, Partnerships and Revenue at Giving Assistant says, “I'm excited to speak on the topic of partnerships with purpose because this is at the core of what we do at Giving Assistant. Impact continually drives thought leadership through their events and PX is shaping up to be the same.” Cassidy’s panel will take place on 23rd June.
To register for the Partnerships Experience 2021 and learn more about how to leverage partnerships to drive results, please visit: www.partnershipsexperience.com
About Impact
Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership life cycle, including discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimisation, and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact’s Partnership Cloud™ manages more than £50B in e-commerce sales and processes over £2B per year in payments to partners. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as AIRBNB, Adidas, Getty Images, Lenovo, Levi’s, TUI, and Disney+. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA, in 2008, Impact has grown to more than 750 employees worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.
