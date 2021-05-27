Providence man sentenced to serve 6 years in state prison for illegally possessing gun and drug trafficking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve six years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to firearms and drug trafficking charges.

Luis Negron (age 21) pleaded nolo contendere to one count each of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a pistol without a license, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

At a hearing on May 18, before Superior Court Justice Joseph A. Montalbano, the court sentenced Negron to serve six years at the ACI and gave him a concurrent 10-year suspended sentence with probation.

"Armed drug dealers are among those who drive violence in our neighborhoods. As a result, they – along with those who blithely shoot others during the course of turf battles or similar disputes – deserve our full prosecutorial attention," said Attorney General Neronha. "Such individuals remain our priority, and I am grateful for this Office's strong partnership with the Providence Police Department in this and similar investigations."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on January 8, 2021, Providence Police Officers executed a state search warrant at Negron's apartment and seized an illegal handgun, various ammunition, and fentanyl pills.

Prior to Negron's arrest, police investigators reviewed several pieces of video evidence, including video shared on social media, that depicted Negron in possession of a handgun.

From Negron's apartment and vehicle on Valley Street in Providence, investigators seized a Smith and Wesson .38 Special snub nose revolver, various amounts of .38 Special and .22 caliber ammunition, 10 fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia.

In 2019, Negron was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Under Rhode Island law, individuals convicted of violent crimes, including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, are prohibited from possessing a firearm.

"Illegal firearms continue to plague the streets of our city, and we have shown once again that activity of this nature will not be tolerated," said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "Narcotics distribution and possession of illegal firearms has become all too familiar to law enforcement and we will continue to work diligently to rid our city of the criminals responsible. I commend the Attorney General's Office for their prosecution of this case and Detective McGloin for his excellent work on this investigation."

Assistant Attorney General Joseph McBurney of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Matthew McGloin of the Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

