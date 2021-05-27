Autumn Knight Releases Official Video for Award-Winning Song, ‘I Believe’

Autumn Knight, Nashville based Electro Pop Singer/Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, US, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autumn Knight, Nashville-based Electro Pop Singer/Songwriter Releases New Music Video to her Award-Winning Song, ‘I Believe’. The single won “Best Song of the Month” by SongwriterUniverse earlier this year.

This emotionally charged piano ballad begins with heartache and a grieving energy that shifts into a positive inspirational message. The weather ironically mirrors the mood throughout the video shoot. Viewers are taken on a reflective self-love journey from the lyrics to the carefully selected Nashville scenery. ‘I Believe’ is a timely song with a universal relatable message – trust your inner voice and believe in yourself -- despite the noisy world and negative people that may try to block your path.

“I’ve experienced tragedy at a young age, having lost both of my parents in my 20’s. The inspiration for the chorus on ‘I Believe’ came from the wisdom they imparted on me and specifically my Dad’s advice -- never give up on your dreams and look inside for your answers,” said Knight.

The music video stars Autumn Knight, under the creative direction of Manager, Robyn Levin and LA-based videographer, Nico Malinauskas.

Autumn shares her vulnerable story beginning at one of her favorite places Cornelia Fort Airpark during an unexpected morning rainstorm. As the song and video build emotion and momentum, her positive message of self-care and resilience shines through.

Rudy Sarzo, hard rock bassist and long time family friend and “Uncle” to Autumn says, “Sincerity is the core of her music – she knows who she is and stayed true over the years.”

No stranger to giving back, Autumn has been a musical educator and mentor for homeless teens with the nonprofit Doors of Change — helping teens transform their lives. Her appearance on their 1st virtual annual fundraiser helped raise $100,000. Music is proven to have the power to heal.

The Music Video 'I Believe' is available at: YouTube.com/AutumnKnightOfficial and on all streaming platforms.

