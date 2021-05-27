Phthalic Anhydride Market to hit USD 13.26 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific dominated the global phthalic anhydride market volume by occupying 63.7% share in 2017

The "Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size by Derivatives (Phthalate Plasticizers, Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), Alkyd resins, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and Forecast 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The study covers the global phthalic anhydride market value and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global phthalic anhydride market report also includes company profiles, financial revenues, mergers & acquisitions and investments.

The global phthalic anhydride market size is expected to reach USD 13.26 billion by 2025. Major factors such as increasing demand from various end industries including construction, original equipment manufacturers and automobile are driving the market further. Moreover, phthalic anhydride is majorly used for the production of plasticizers, unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), and alkyd resins. These derivatives are further used for the production of wire & cable applications, roofing membrane, coated fabrics, swimming pool liners and many others.

Phthalic anhydride is a solid crystal in white color with irritating odor. It explodes when heated with sodium nitrate and copper oxide and reacts with oxidants. It is derived by a process known as catalytic oxidation of naphthalene or ortho–xylene. Moreover, phthalic anhydride is a precursor which reacts with other substances that are useful in organic synthesis.

Phthalate plasticizers dominated the global phthalic anhydride market volume share by occupying 56.1% in the year 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to increasing demand from China and India where the consumption of plastic is huge and is growing at a significant rate in the coming years. The other derivatives of phthalic anhydride include detergents, dyes and pigments, fire retardants, herbicides and insecticides, polyester resin cross-linking agents and saccharin.

The global phthalic anhydride market is fragmented as of 2017. There are many big players including BASF, I G Petrochemicals Ltd. and ExxonMobil Chemical Holland B.V. with the global and domestic presence. Additionally, there are well established players in domestic markets including China and India such as Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical Co. Ltd. and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd respectively. These players are giving a tough competition to global companies by investing more and opening new facilities and increase the production capacity. For instance, in September 2017, Thirumalai Chemicals announced to open a new production facility for phthalic anhydride with a capacity of around 60,000 tons per year.

The top players in the global phthalic anhydride market are AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, BASF, I G Petrochemicals Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical Holland B.V., Polynt SpA, Ostend Basic Chemicals NV, Stepan, and Koppers Inc.

