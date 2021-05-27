Antivirus Software Market Growth Driven by Rise in Cyber Attacks Worldwide | Antivirus Market Valuation Is Expected to Grow at a 10.8% CAGR

Top leaders In Antivirus Software Market are Symantec Corporation, ESET, SPOL. S RO, Bitdefender, Mcafee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Avast Software SRO, Kaspersky Lab, F-Secure, Fortinet, Inc., Data Cyberdefense AG, Comodo Security Solutions, Inc., AHNLAB, INC., Microsoft Corporation, and Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

Heading with the spurting rise in cloud services used for saving confidential and private data, the antivirus software market share is projected to escalate further during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its antivirus software market analysis, asserts that the market valuation is expected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR during the review period (2020-2026).

COVID 19 pandemic has positively impacted the antivirus software industry, bringing about increased cyber breach cases. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) states that during the first quarter of FY 2020, cyber fraud activities have increased by over 20%, causing a revenue loss of around USD 3.5 BN alone in 2019.

Given the current situation in early 2021, where people are still following social distancing and work from home mandates, the antivirus software industry has spiked further and is projected to grow continually over the next six years.

Overview

Antivirus software/web security solutions identify and secure cyber vulnerabilities and defend cyber terrain from threats critical to increasing lethality and operating effectively across the businesses. Every year, business sectors worldwide suffer an increase in data breaches, often leading to significant financial losses. Each malicious piece of such attacks is hosted on legitimate services, making it harder for defenders to rely on network signals for detection. With advances in technologies and growing digitization, there is a need to have an antivirus software system incorporated into every business system.

The smart connected devices penetration is anticipated to grow significantly regardless of vertical, majorly due to the digital transformation, Industry 4.0, IoT, and other megatrends. Cybersecurity technology would become crucial for manufacturing sectors worldwide. These factors are cumulatively projected to increase the antivirus software market size during the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

The antivirus software market is segmented into type, application, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into computers, tablets, smartphones, and others. Among these, the computer/PC segment accounts for the major market share. Rising sales of computers is a major reason for increasing the segment’s market size.

The application segment is sub-segmented into individual users, enterprise users, and government users. Among these, enterprise accounts for the largest application segment, witnessing heavy investments to upgrade enterprise-related antivirus software solutions to defend new malware and ransomware attacks. On the other hand, the government segment is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

The regional segment is bifurcated into the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-the-APAC), the Americas (Canada, Mexico, US, Rest-of-North America), and South America, Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe), and Rest-of-the-World.

It is observed that North America has been consistently dominating the global antivirus software market and is estimated to maintain its market position in the coming years as well. The presence of a large number of antivirus software providers drives the growth of the market in the region. Besides, increased demand for antivirus software solutions across industry verticals and Internet connectivity with high reliability in this region is estimated to boost the market growth.

Europe holds the second-best position globally in terms of the antivirus software market revenue. The increasing digitalization and instances of cybercrimes across the region influence the antivirus software market growth. Additionally, the increasing uptake of antivirus software in government organizations, as well as commercial and personal sectors, creates substantial market demand. Also, increasing antivirus software uses to protect confidential data from thefts, phishing, malware, and piracy induce market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region witnesses a spurring rise in the antivirus software market revenues. Factors providing impetus to the market expansion include the proliferation of BYOD trends and advancements in digital technology. Moreover, major antivirus software market trends such as rapid economic growth and the increasing purchasing power of demographics influence the regional market size.

Competitive Landscape

The antivirus software market is expected to witness significant product launches and several strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Leading industry players are making strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Dec. 19, 2020, Transmosis (the US), a well recognized small business cybersecurity protection provider, announced its partnership with a next-generation cyber insurance solutions provider – Cysurance. The partnership would enable Transmosis to offer fully integrated cyber liability insurance coverage with its next-generation a.i. Software and security operations center. Additionally, the partnership would streamline and enhance small businesses’ ability to protect against cyberattacks and reduce their overall cyber liability and financial risk.

Industry Trends

Innovative antivirus solutions have become incredibly important during the recent COVID 19 crises to facilitate e-learning activities, live streaming, and more throughout the day as everyone is working from home. Moreover, extending WiFi footprint to meet the rising demand for internet access throughout the home creates a significant need for effective antivirus software solutions.

Besides, the emergence of innovative viruses and cyber-attacks and the rising smartphone adoption present a significant need to defend cyber terrain from critical threats, which, in turn, is estimated to increase the market growth rate.

