Inskin Media makes strategic hires in APAC region as it doubles down on growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made two key appointments in its Singapore office as it continues its global expansion.
MJ Chua has been appointed as Sales Director, Asia. Formerly Regional Sales Lead at Southeast Asia’s leading ‘superapp’, Grab, he is an experienced sales and partnerships leader with an enviable track record in the marketing and advertising industry; skilled in digital strategy, integrated marketing and data analysis.
MJ comments: “Inskin Media is leading the charge when it comes to offering unique and independently verified predictive attention estimates, across formats and devices. I can’t wait to spread this message in the region and help clients boost the success of their campaigns.”
Meanwhile, Trina Lim has been appointed as Senior Commercial Manager, Asia. Most recently Senior Account Manager at independent advertising platform, Amboee, she boasts a decade of experience in the marketing industry.
Trina says: “With user experience Inskin Media’s key focus, I can’t wait to help its clients deliver campaigns which achieve both optimal user experience and commercial impact for advertisers.”
Georgia Woodburne, GM APAC, Inskin Media, says: “Both MJ and Trina create win-win partnerships. They are the perfect fit for Inskin Media, thanks to their detail-oriented approach and continuous quest for performance improvement. These appointments will stand us in great stead over the coming months.
“With consumers bombarded with thousands of branded messages every day, scarcity of attention and ‘banner blindness’ is a huge problem for the industry. But Inskin Media recognises that viewability does not always correlate with engagement; with attention is a far better indicator of campaign effectiveness. Together with MJ and Trina, we will help publishers and brands in the APAC region turbocharge the effectiveness of their digital campaigns,” she adds.
Inskin Media partners with 260 publishers, works with over 1,000 blue-chip brand clients and delivers campaigns to more than 2,000 premium websites, globally.
For more information: Asia@inskinmedia.com
About Inskin Media
Inskin Media delivers high impact digital advertising across more than 2000 premium websites globally, working with 260 publishers and more than 1000 leading brands. The powerful, impactful rich-media formats command attention on any device through eye-catching creative that blends seamlessly with each individual environment.
Standardisation technology ensures every ad works perfectly, regardless of platform, media or design, simplifying the process for brands and agencies keen to take advantage of these hugely memorable and powerfully effective advertising opportunities.
Founded in the UK in 2009, Inskin Media now operates internationally, with 8 offices around the globe.
