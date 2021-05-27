Global Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market is forecast to reach a market value of US$74.88 billion by 2031

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market Report 2021-2031. Profiles of Antiviral Drugs Treatment and Forecasts By Drug Class (DNA Ploymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors and Others), By Application (HIV/AIDS, Influenza, Hepatitis, Herpes and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others). PLUS Regional Market Analysis and and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Antiviral Drugs Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global antiviral drugs treatment market was valued at US$ US$52.33 bn in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$74.88 billion by 2031. Rising incidences of viral infections, and an increasing geriatric population is projected to propel the demand for anti-viral drugs. Advancement in anti-viral drugs R&D is driving the market growth as well as rising strategic initiatives for anti-viral drugs market is yet another major factor propelling the market growth worldwide. These are some of the major factors that propel the global antiviral drugs treatment market growth.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antiviral-drugs-treatment-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on Antiviral Drugs Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has a mixed impact on the antiviral drugs treatment market worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the increasing prevalence of viral infection worldwide. Antiviral drugs are in high demand due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, due to the breakdown of the value chain in relevant APIs exported from China, there is a global shortage being observed. However, the pharmaceutical and biologics companies are facing challenges with drug manufacturing and marketing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With manufacturers working hard to continue positive credit, it is still to be witnessed as to how antiviral drugs demand will be met.

Thus, the demand for these drugs have been negatively impacted since 2020. However, the market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate after 2021-2023, owing to the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine and growing viral infection awareness programs worldwide.

How this Report Will benefit you?

Visiongain’s new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial in-depth analyses for the global antiviral drugs treatment market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study assists you in evaluating the overall global and regional market for antiviral drugs treatment. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including by drug class, route of administration, usability and distribution channel. Huge opportunities remains in this fast-growing antiviral drugs treatment market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain a competitive edge in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players and finally maximise productivity for your company.

What are the Market Drivers?

Growing prevalence of rising viral infections including HIV, influenza, herpes, hepatitis and other viral infections, increasing geriatric population, advancement in anti-viral drugs R&D, rising strategic initiatives for anti-viral drugs market and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, are the major drivers boosting the global antiviral drugs treatment market.

Prevention, control, and management of viral diseases must be given significant importance in the health sector as viral diseases present challenges to the health of society members. For preventing viral diseases, environmental control and public awareness are important steps. The research and development activities in the field of viral diseases offer promising scenarios for anti-viral drugs. Due to extensive R&D, many cost-effective anti-viral drugs are available in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Gritstone Oncology, announced that the companies have entered into a collaboration, option, and license agreement to research and develop vaccine-based immunotherapy as part of Gilead’s efforts to find a treatment for HIV infection.

Get Detailed TOC @https://www.visiongain.com/report/antiviral-drugs-treatment-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness growing demand for anti-viral drugs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the manufacturing companies are focusing on finding innovative ways to develop and manufacture anti-viral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. In outbreak conditions, treatment of MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) has concentrated on therapeutics with broad antiviral activity and good safety profiles, rather than efficacy evidence generated by cellular, nonhuman, or rodent primate models of contagious viral coronavirus disease. Based on the lessons learned from the MERS and SARS outbreaks, the shortage of drugs with pan-coronavirus antiviral activity makes public health systems more vulnerable to a pathogenic coronavirus disease outbreak.

A number of patent expiries are projected during the forecast period of the report, such as Sustiva, Combivir, Tamiflu, Tenofovir, Telbivudine, and Relenza. The report expects the patent expiries of these blockbuster drugs will initiate the development of generic therapeutics in the global antivirals market and make it more competitive. Pipeline drugs such as Elvitegravir, Rilpivirine, Vicriviroc, and Rapiacta are likely to positively influence the market upon roll out.

Competitive Landscape

The Antiviral drugs treatment market is a highly competitive market with several global and local players. Some of the major players operating in the market are AbbVie, Cipla, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, AstraZeneca AB, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers-Squibb and Abbott Laboratories.

All above mentioned market player have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, R&D investment, collaborations, regional expansion, and new product launches. For instance, in March 2021, Cipla Limited announced that its subsidiary, Cipla Gulf FZ LCC (“Cipla Gulf’) is expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand.

In Feb. 2021, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Gritstone Oncology, announced that the companies have entered into a collaboration, option and license agreement to research and develop a vaccine-based immunotherapy as part of Gilead’s efforts to find a curative treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharmaceutical Industry click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10 year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which we find currently can influence one another. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun

Commercial Director, UK

Visiongain Limited.

Tel: + 44 207 549 9987

Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.