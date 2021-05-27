Middlesex Barracks - False Information to Law Enforcement/Identity Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/19/20, 1752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 near Houghton Rd, Cabot

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement, Identity Theft

ACCUSED: Melinda McClintock

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Vanessa McClintock

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawnee, NE

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a 2013 Toyota Corolla for a speeding violation. The operator identified herself as Vanessa McClintock. On 05/14/21, Vanessa contacted State Police about her sister, Melinda, using her identity during the traffic stop which resulted in an investigation being conducted. On 05/26/21, Melinda was issued a citation for False Information to Law Enforcement and Identity Theft. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/15/21 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/21, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

IMAGE:NOT AVAILABLE

