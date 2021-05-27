Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,392 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks - False Information to Law Enforcement/Identity Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                          

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/20, 1752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 near Houghton Rd, Cabot

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement, Identity Theft

 

ACCUSED: Melinda McClintock                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Vanessa McClintock

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawnee, NE

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a 2013 Toyota Corolla for a speeding violation.  The operator identified herself as Vanessa McClintock.  On 05/14/21, Vanessa contacted State Police about her sister, Melinda, using her identity during the traffic stop which resulted in an investigation being conducted.  On 05/26/21, Melinda was issued a citation for False Information to Law Enforcement and Identity Theft.  She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/15/21 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/21, 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a   

BAIL: n/a

IMAGE:NOT AVAILABLE

 

Trooper Crista Maurice

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks - False Information to Law Enforcement/Identity Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.