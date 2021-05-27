Middlesex Barracks - False Information to Law Enforcement/Identity Theft
CASE#: 21A301951
DATE/TIME: 02/19/20, 1752 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 near Houghton Rd, Cabot
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement, Identity Theft
ACCUSED: Melinda McClintock
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Vanessa McClintock
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawnee, NE
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a 2013 Toyota Corolla for a speeding violation. The operator identified herself as Vanessa McClintock. On 05/14/21, Vanessa contacted State Police about her sister, Melinda, using her identity during the traffic stop which resulted in an investigation being conducted. On 05/26/21, Melinda was issued a citation for False Information to Law Enforcement and Identity Theft. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/15/21 at 0830 hours.
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
