Jean Seguin Lists Flag-Ship Float & Wellness Centre Spa for Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- The profitable business and property comes with turnkey operations including 4 Pro Float Cabins, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge tub, business point of sale equipment, and more.
Award-winning broker Jean Seguin of RE/MAX Crest Realty announced today that he has just released a new listing featuring the iconic Flag-Ship Float & Wellness Centre located in the heart of Gastown. The 2,400 square foot property, listed for $189,000, is located at 70 W. Cordova Street in Vancouver and includes complete operations and client subscription transfers.
The location is home to a leading local day spa with a unique market niche which includes floatation therapy tanks also known as sensory deprivation tanks. Established in 2013, the Float & Wellness Center is part of a chain of 5 independently owned locations within BC & Alberta. The Cordova Street location, the chain’s original flag-ship spa, comes with 4 large float cabins and 2 traditional float tanks, a private full-spectrum infrared sauna with SAD lights and hot-cold contrast therapy, and a room that is subleased to an RMT massage company, Mountainview Movement. The property’s complete operations span 9 service rooms broken down into 6 float rooms, 1 sauna, 1 hot-cold room, and 1 RMT-sublease room plus a large lounge with tea & vending machines. The business is truly turnkey and comes fully staffed with experienced management running many of the daily operations and scheduling.
“This is a superb opportunity to get into a profitable business in the booming wellness space.” Said Seguin. “Float House comes with 600+ monthly autopay members, a membership that has been growing rapidly since the locations’ start. The sale also includes an abundance of marketing material, large social media followings and the transfer of ownership of their pages including all brand videos, images, and logos, an email list of over 20k subscribers, social media with over 40k followers, copyrights and website.
The property’s ancillary assets include an iMac computer in the reception area with POS checkout, a printer, a Sonos Audio system for the float audio and centre common area, a touch-free vending machine, a Hot-Cold Water Dispenser, a Kombucha keg mini-fridge with tap, back-up float tank with 2 pumps, giant Himalayan salt rock lounge décor, and a coinamatic washer and dryer.
For more information and to schedule a showing of Float, contact Jean Seguin at (604) 783-5593 or write to cindy@vancouvercommercialbrokers.ca.
About Jean Seguin
As a previous REMAX Hall of Fame Award winner and REMAX Medallion Club Top 10% Member, Jean’s successes have not gone unnoticed. As one of Canada’s leading brokers for unique listings, Jean has the experience and perspective to reach the right audience and find your perfect buyer fast.
Jean Seguin
Vancouver Business Brokers
+1 (778) 785-2135
jean@vancouvercommercialbrokers.ca