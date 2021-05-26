OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE ORDERS FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF SAN JOSE SHOOTING VICTIMS

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately, until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021. This action is a mark of respect for the victims­­­­­­­­­­­ of ­the mass shooting in San Jose, California.

“I join our nation in mourning the victims lost in this senseless tragedy. On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, the Valley Transportation Authority community and the city of San Jose,” Gov. Ige said.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

