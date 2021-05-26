Modified District Government Services for Memorial Day 2021

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, May 31, 2021, the District Government will observe Memorial Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, MAY 31

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

The following walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open:

Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Pfizer) (Ages 12+) (2pm-7pm)

Langdon Park Community Center (Pfizer) (Ages 12+) (2pm-7pm)

R.I.S.E Demonstration Center (Pfizer) (Ages 12+) (9am-12pm, 1pm-5pm)

Rosedale Recreation Center (Pfizer) (Ages 12+) (9pm-1pm)

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters will remain open on Monday, May 31. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue, NW will be open on Monday, May 31 from 9 am – 5 pm by appointment-only for essential services including showers, laundry, phones and clothing distribution. To schedule an appointment for services contact the Center at (202) 383-8810 or email at [email protected]. The Center will also be available as a cooling site with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness between 10 am to 3 pm. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, May 31.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. DPR pools and splash parks will open to the public on Saturday, May 29, and be open through Monday, May 31. Outdoor pools will open from 10 am – 6 pm and spray parks from 10 am. – 8 pm.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, MAY 31:

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed on Monday, May 31. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Monday, May 31. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools and Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, May 31. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Monday, May 31.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, May 31.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Monday, May 31. Virtual programs will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and community centers will be closed on Monday, May 31.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, May 31.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, May 31.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

In observance of the holiday, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Monday, May 31 will be collected on Tuesday, June 1.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

The Fort Totten and Benning Road transfer stations will be closed on the holiday, reopening the following day.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement – Previously modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency will resume Tuesday, June 1 including:

Enforcing sanitation violations under the Solid Waste Education and Enforcement Program (SWEEP)

Street sweeping; therefore, vehicles parked in street sweeping zones during posted sweeping hours will be ticketed.

Ticketing for:

Expired parking meters

Expired residential parking permits (RPP)

Expired vehicle tags

Parking in no parking zones (violators will be towed and ticketed)

Registration of residential out-of-state automobiles (ROSA)

Street sweeping violations

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, June 1 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

DC Circulator’s reduced schedule/modified service remains in effect:

DC Circulator will operate from 6 am – 9 pm, except for the following routes that operate from 6 am – 11 pm: (1) Union Station – Georgetown; (2) Rosslyn – Dupont Circle; and (3) Woodley Park – Adams Morgan – McPherson Square. The National Mall route operates from 7 am – 8 pm.

Fares on all routes are suspended through the end of the public health emergency.

Front door boarding is reinstated; all DC Circulator passengers may board through the front of the vehicle.

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings.

DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule:

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings and should practice proper social distancing while onboard.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

Ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect: