Matthew Keezer Reveals the Hidden Gems of the Caribbean to Explore in Summer 2021
When someone mentions the Caribbean, people usually first think of Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. But there are so many more islands to discover. Matthew Keezer, the founder of Momentum Travel, reveals three hidden gems of the Caribbean that travelers must add to their bucket lists.
St. Lucia
St. Lucia is a tiny dot on the map. But it is one of the Caribbean's most stunning islands that offers boundless adventures. Travelers can head to Gros Piton and Petit Piton, two hikeable peaks on the volcanic island shrouded in lush green rainforest. Matthew Keezer also recommends visiting the port of Castries to find the largest church in the Caribbean – the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located in Walcott Square.
This lush paradise captivates all visitors with its beauty and mystique. Whether travelers are looking for adrenaline-packed adventures or leisure strolls, St. Lucia has many attractions to offer. Mountain trails, crescent-shaped beaches, lovely fishing villages, waterfalls, reefs, and rainforests are just some of them. Besides these natural gifts, St. Lucia has a rich history and fascinating historical landmarks, as the island was a place where French and English armies fought savagely for its possession.
Montserrat
Montserrat is a ten-mile island with an active volcano and plenty of activities for adrenaline seekers. Also known as the "Emerald Isle," Montserrat has a history linked to Ireland and breathtaking scenery and vistas. The Montserrat mountain is one of the most spectacular natural parks and spiritual spots in Catalonia. Matthew Keezer recommends that travelers take the cable car or Cremallera train to get to the mountain's peak. Another popular tourist attraction is the Black Virgin of Montserrat, a patron of Catalonia. People all over the world come to see the statue, which allegedly has a mystic healing power and protects people from negative energy. It is situated in the Basilica of Montserrat and can be visited for free.
Barbados
Barbados is another stunning island and with plenty of places to see and activities to do. Matthew Keezer recommends visiting Bathsheba Beach for a completely pristine experience, with huge boulders lining the beach and in the sea, making for an exciting shoreline. Also, it is a good idea to visit St. Nicholas Abbey in Bridgetown for a tour of the 350-year-old rum factory.
Travelers visiting Barbados should not miss out on the opportunity to go back in time at Barbados Museum and Historical Society. What used to be a British Military prison now holds numerous galleries, African and Jubilee collections, and a great number of artifacts and historical maps. History aficionados will enjoy strolling through the historic city of Bridgetown. This modern city was named a World Heritage Site in 2012. Tourists can browse through colorful stores in Broad Street and Swan Street or visit notable sites such as Barbados' Garrison, Parliament Buildings, or St Michael's Cathedral.
Even though travel restrictions due to COVID-19 are significantly reduced, Matthew Keezer recommends that all travelers stay cautious. Before booking any hotels or reserving flights, it is recommended that all travelers check the country's safety measures and travel restrictions to avoid unpleasant surprises.
