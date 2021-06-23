AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE BUILDS ON ITS COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER
American Family’s support of diversity, equity and inclusion includes intentional partnering with diverse suppliers
It is important to inspire our diverse supplier community to pursue their dreams. We’re ready to partner with more diverse suppliers that share these same ideals and want to join us in this work.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes American Family Insurance as its newest Corporate Member. Through this partnership, American Family Insurance shows its commitment to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs, and an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Jack Salzwedel, Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. The American Family Insurance group is among the top 15 largest property/casualty insurance groups, ranking No. 254 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America. Across these companies the group has more than 13,200 employees nationwide.
The company inspires, protects and restores dreams through insurance products, exceptional service from agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges.
American Family believes the private sector must play a critical role in partnering with communities to expand equity. To this end, in February 2021, the company committed to significantly increase its already strong investment in organizations and partnerships that help close equity gaps.
American Family’s commitment to communities is mirrored throughout the organization. The company is committed to building an inclusive culture where employees can bring their whole selves to work. A more diverse workforce positions the company to better serve customers and communities and provides more innovative approaches to problem-solving.
“Our inclusive approach requires strong partnerships with other businesses, too. We believe it is important to inspire our diverse supplier community to pursue their dreams because it’s good for our customers and good for our business. We’re ready to partner with more diverse suppliers that share these same ideals and want to join us in this work," said by Jack Salzwedel, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.
American Family has received a number of honors for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including recognition for five consecutive years on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for being a great place to work for LGBTQ people and ranking by Forbes as a Top Employer for Diversity for four years in row.
American Family Insurance’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion extends to its suppliers. The company seeks strategic partnerships with diverse suppliers and the goal for 2021 is to increase their Supplier Diversity spend by 10%.
American Family Insurance plans to offer a variety of opportunities through their supplier diversity program, including an Executive Mentorship Program and Supplier Networking Events, Training and Workshops. The American Family group is dedicated to working with Minority, Women, LGBT, Disabled, and Veteran small business suppliers. Questions about supplier diversity please email Supplier Diversity Manager here: Anisha Jackson at ajackson@amfam.com
“We are continuing to expand our corporate member family by providing access and opportunities, through our corporations, all across America. With numerous organizations partnering with NVBDC, the opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses keep growing. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on our certification and programs,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with American Family Insurance and to learn how to become a NVBDC Certified SD/VOB visit our website: www.nvbdc.org.
Additional support is available by calling us at (888)- CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
