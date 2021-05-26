Governor seeks nominations for the 2021 Main Street Awards

ND Legendary Heritage Award – This award recognizes communities focused on preserving, protecting and celebrating their historical and cultural heritage. By honoring historical buildings and shared legacies, North Dakota’s communities connect generations of residents and inspire community pride. Healthy, Vibrant Community Award – This award recognizes communities or groups that have made investments in projects that enhance the health and vibrancy of communities. This award emphasizes efforts to engage and empower people of all ages and abilities, helping North Dakota improve its health, economy and connectivity. Smart, Efficient Infrastructure Award – This award recognizes a community that has made sound planning decisions by investing in spaces with existing infrastructure, such as a vacant lot (infill) or dilapidated building. Nominated projects should infuse existing infrastructure with new and innovative ideas to ensure the most efficient use of public resources. 21st Century Workforce Award – Two awards are given in this category to recognize excellence in either efforts to attract or retain workforce or efforts to train existing workers in a community. Excellence in workforce attraction and retention can be demonstrated through the implementation of a strategy that encourages people to move to and stay in the community. Excellence in workforce development can be demonstrated through efforts to engage students in leadership development or workforce exploration. Main Street Excellence Award – This award recognizes communities whose efforts embody all three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: Smart, Efficient Infrastructure; 21st Century Workforce; and Healthy, Vibrant Communities. For additional details on how to apply visit: Nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are now being accepted through Aug. 13, 2021. “Every year we are grateful to see all the communities and individuals taking innovative approaches to build healthy, vibrant communities,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These awards are a great reflection of the dedication that many North Dakotans have to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.” The Main Street Awards are a collaborative effort of the Office of Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce. A selection committee made up of the collaborating agencies and partners judge the entries to make final awards, which will be presented at the Main Street ND Summit on Oct. 12 in West Fargo, North Dakota. This year’s award categories:This award recognizes communities focused on preserving, protecting and celebrating their historical and cultural heritage. By honoring historical buildings and shared legacies, North Dakota’s communities connect generations of residents and inspire community pride.This award recognizes communities or groups that have made investments in projects that enhance the health and vibrancy of communities. This award emphasizes efforts to engage and empower people of all ages and abilities, helping North Dakota improve its health, economy and connectivity.This award recognizes a community that has made sound planning decisions by investing in spaces with existing infrastructure, such as a vacant lot (infill) or dilapidated building. Nominated projects should infuse existing infrastructure with new and innovative ideas to ensure the most efficient use of public resources.Two awards are given in this category to recognize excellence in either efforts to attract or retain workforce or efforts to train existing workers in a community. Excellence in workforce attraction and retention can be demonstrated through the implementation of a strategy that encourages people to move to and stay in the community. Excellence in workforce development can be demonstrated through efforts to engage students in leadership development or workforce exploration.This award recognizes communities whose efforts embody all three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: Smart, Efficient Infrastructure; 21st Century Workforce; and Healthy, Vibrant Communities. For additional details on how to apply visit: msnd.link/2021-MSI-Awards