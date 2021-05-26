FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021

CONTACT: Annie Baggett, agritourism marketing specialist NCDA&CS Marketing Division 919-707-3120; annie.baggett@ncagr.gov

Local farms open for late spring events

RALEIGH – Farms are offering tours, u-pick for flowers and fruit, farm stands and special events for late spring. There are a variety of agritourism activities to choose from including Memorial Day weekend festivals, blueberry, blackberry and flower picking, farm camps for children and workshops for adults. Following is a selection of experiences offered at North Carolina farms through July 4th. Visitors are encouraged to download the Visit NC Farms app to discover more than 1,200 destinations and farms nearby and across the state. You can also search for local and regional agritourism locations at https://gottobenc.com/. Verify event dates, ticket requirements and hours of operation before going.

Western NC

Trosly Farm of Elk Park will host its Weekly Farm Shop, open Thursday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Orchard at Altapass of Spruce Pine will open its General Store open Wednesday - Sunday starting in June. The farm will have live traditional music on the weekend.

Visit Sandy Mush Herb Nursery of Leicester for self-guided strolls through the greenhouses and gardens Thursdays - Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Piccione Vineyards of Ronda will have food trucks and live music every Saturday and Sunday.

Apple Hill Farm of Banner Elk hosts a variety of events this summer. Daily farm tours are available by reservation only. June 5 is Alpaca Sheering Day. The farm will also host a painting class and agritourism workshop. Visit website for information and reservations.

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard in Hendersonville will have a Memorial Day Weekend Garden Jubilee, featuring craft and plant vendors and a food truck. No reservation needed.

Justus Orchard in Hendersonville offers pick your own thorn-less blackberries starting in early July. The orchard’s apple house bakery will be opening on weekends in early July also.

Book your farm tour at Cherry Mountain Farm in Rutherfordton to visit the Angora goats, livestock guardian dogs and Kunekune pigs. The farm will have a sunflower field in bloom in July for picture taking.

Central NC

Dogwood Farms Belews Creek of Belews Creek is planning to open June 26 for its u-pick flower festival with vendors and concessions available. The farm will also host a Freedom Flower Festival July 3 and 4.

Hidden River Farm of Angier will be open starting the second week of June on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for u-pick organic grown veggies and fruits.

CATHIS Farm of Lillington will have Sunflower Days. Visit July 2 for a sunflower season kick-off party with live local music and local breweries.

Contact Terraceridge Farm, LLC of Carthage to schedule farm tours by appointment and classes by request. Check the website for educational workshops.

Firefly Farm of Hillsborough will have u-pick flower sessions this summer. Visit the website to book your appointment.

Rowan County’s Arts & Ag Farm Tour will be held Saturday, June 5. This self-guided tour allows families to experience homegrown and handmade experiences in Rowan County.

Eastern NC

Twiddle Dee Farm of Clinton is always open for farm members. Veggies and cut flowers from the garden are available in the retail shop. Call us to let us know you are coming.

The Inn on Turner in Beaufort offers Field to Fork menus 3 times each week. Supporting fresh, local and sustainable by partnering with our Carteret County family farms, pastures and fishermen.

Carteret Local Food Network’s Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market is out and about every Wednesday and Thursday. Visit the network’s website for a schedule.

-30-1