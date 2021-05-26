Japan supports UNICEF to accelerate humanitarian response in conflict-affected regions of Niger

UNICEF received a new contribution of US$830,000 from the Government of Japan to support humanitarian response in regions affected by armed conflict in Niger.

This generous contribution will enable UNICEF to strengthen its support to the Government of Niger to provide lifesaving water, sanitation and hygiene services and supplies for children and their families affected by conflicts in the regions of Tillabery, Tahoua and Maradi, reaching an anticipated 18,000 people, more than half of them children.

"In already fragile host communities, the burden of forced displacement increases the vulnerability of children and communities and significantly affects their health, protection, nutrition and education. Increased access to safe water as well as hygiene and sanitation services is crucial to prevent outbreaks, including water-borne diseases or COVID-19 amongst displaced people and host communities", explains Acting UNICEF Niger Representative Aboubacry Tall.

The funding provided will also help UNICEF and its partners strengthen existing real-time data collection and analysis systems in Tillabery region. UNICEF has set-up a data collection platform called RapidPro to help the Government and partners provide a timely, coordinated and multi-sectoral humanitarian response in regions facing recurrent population displacements and other humanitarian crises.

“As a mobile tech programming tool, RapidPro allows partners to gather accurate real-time information on vital areas such as education, water, hygiene and sanitation and child protection — even in remote and hard-to-reach places — and use that data to reach those most in need”, he says.

Niger continues to face a combination of quick onset and protracted humanitarian crises that have been exacerbated by the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Some 3.8 million people, including 2.1 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in 2021.

“We are deeply grateful for this additional support from Japan, which came at a critical time for the survival, development and protection of children in Niger” concludes Aboubacry Tall.