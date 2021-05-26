Critical Infrastructure Protection Services Firm Archer Announces Addition of 2 New Staff Members
Joe Polen and Jared Shakespeare have joined Archer’s Energy Solutions Sector team.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archer Energy Solutions LLC, a consulting firm focused on services for utilities in the energy sector, is pleased to announce the addition of two new staff members to the firm’s available resources for the energy sector. According to Managing Partner Stacy Bresler, Archer is growing in order to meet the needs of its clients in the industry, specifically in relation to NERC compliance and other operational, cybersecurity and physical security issues.
“There is an enormous amount of passion in what we do at Archer,” says Bresler. “We all come from the critical infrastructure organization and demonstrate on a daily basis a drive to continuously improve reliability and security for our clients.”
Joe Polen brings almost 25 years of experience to the company, having served a variety of roles in high-level IT, compliance and security; also highly skilled in analytical skills, energy policies and NERC.
Jared Shakespeare has over 14 years of utility and security expertise, with vast experience in NERC reliability standards compliance. His expertise covers multiple aspects of the utility industry, including regulatory compliance, information security, and operations.
“Our entire staff has been handpicked for their extraordinary dedication to helping others and sharing their expertise,” adds Bresler. “We couldn’t be happier to bring these individuals into the Archer family.”
Archer is the only consulting firm for the energy sector with ten former NERC compliance auditors and former FERC compliance auditors. The company’s roots go back to 2001, when the founding partners crossed paths at a large electric utility in the Pacific Northwest. At that time, cybersecurity was new to many in the energy sector, and operational technology resilience was becoming more important than ever. Security and resilience were receiving increased attention from executive management, government officials, and other interested parties.
Critical infrastructure and industrial security have matured greatly since that time. Today, Archer delivers unrivaled strategic and tactical advice in, but not limited to, cyber security, physical security, regulatory compliance, government affairs, witness preparation, disaster recovery, continuity of operations, emergency management, information technology, industrial controls systems, and training.
For more information about Archer Energy Solutions, visit the website at https://archerint.com.
About the Company
Managing partners Stacy Bresler, Steven Parker and Paul Golden have been involved in supporting energy companies’ technology, security, compliance, and operational goals for over 20 years. Archer’s experience in supporting the needs of utilities in the energy sector has a proven track record of success including a drive toward sustainable and repeatable processes that meet the specific needs of their clients.
Renowned in the industry for directness, actionable recommendations, and effective solutions, Archer’s specialists are individually selected for their diverse skill sets, deep knowledge of their industry and respective regulations as well as their productivity, professionalism, and integrity.
