Governor Abbott Statement On Legislative Session

May 26, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement about the legislative session: 

"Some are trying to end the game before the time clock has run out. There’s still time remaining for the House and Senate to work together to get important conservative legislation to my desk. Members in both chambers need to be spending every minute of every day to accomplish that mission."

