Trade My Capital Introduces decentralized cryptocurrency platform offers transparency to traders

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for online cryptocurrency trading platforms has given rise to a lot of challenges. Nowadays, most exchanges don’t provide price transparency and access to financial tools to help traders. Trade My Capital has taken the challenge to offer traders a gateway to the cryptocurrency market by allowing them to trade securely, safely, and at real-time prices.



Since launching its platform to the public, it has surpassed every expectation by empowering traders to trade confidently. From its websites, the team’s vision is “to ensure that the cryptocurrency marketplace is well appreciated by our clients, through a marketplace and expert brokerage services.” Furthermore, the platform deployed the recent technology to guarantee a better user-friendly experience and speedy transaction.

The decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform allows everyone to trade popular cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Additionally, it also provides over 55 financial instruments with a different range of automated trading platforms. Placing a premium on customer satisfaction, the platform is centered on delivering quality and transparent customer-focused service.

Unique offering platform

The key reason behind offering a unique decentralized trading platform is to allow traders to trade smoothly and access top-notch customer support. The platform offers several tradable coins with the integration of new tokens in top gear. To boost its credibility, the platform has partnered with over 150 affiliates in over 100 countries.

Indeed, Trade My Capital is an innovative trading platform created for all categories of traders. With an excellent user interface, the platform is highly secured with innovative products. In its latest statement, the team emphasized the importance of the forum. “We are happy to help people unleash their true potential while expanding their portfolios in a wide range of digital currencies.”

About Trade My Capital

Trade My Capital is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform founded in 2017 to provide full access to all trading and financial tools. It offers instant trading through its highly secured platform. To access its platform, customers have to create an account and make necessary deposits before trading different coins in the market.

Furthermore, it offers unique services, including different trading accounts such as silver, gold, platinum, and diamond trading accounts. These accounts have unique features and benefits with cutting-edge trading tools to navigate through the market effortlessly. In 2020, the platform experienced a massive inflow of traders, with over 12 million accounts created due to its transparency in delivering quality service.

Media contact:

Company: Trade My Capital

Contact Name: Trademycapital

Address: 45 Church Street, Birmingham, West Midlands B3 2RT, UK

E-mail: info@trademycapital.com

Website: https://trademycapital.com/