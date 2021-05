CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CSE: CLSH) (OTCQB: CLSH) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce CLS Holdings’ profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” noted Andrew Glashow, President and COO.In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by CLS Holdings USA, Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting June 1st, 2021 for a period of three months ending on August 31st, 2021.Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/ Twitter: @CLSHoldingsUSAForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and ''forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the ''forward-looking statements''). These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, the results of our initiatives to retain our employees and strengthen our relationships with our customers and community during the pandemic, the effect of our initiatives to expand market share and achieve growth during and following the pandemic, results of operations and financial performance, anticipated future events, and the effectiveness of our business practices during the pandemic. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. Due to the uncertainties associated with the continued spread of COVID-19 and the timing of vaccinations, it is not possible to estimate its impact on our business, operations or financial results; however, the impact could be material. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''intends,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''goals,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential,'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.For further information, please contact:Corporate:Chairman and CEOJeff BinderPresident and COOAndrew GlashowTel: 888-438-9132Investor Relations:investors@clsholdingsinc.comRenmark Financial Communications Inc.Scott Logan: slogan@renmarkfinancial.comTel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680Neither CSE Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined, in the policies of the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.