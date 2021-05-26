Manufacturing Sciences Corporation Recognized for Workplace Safety Record

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recognized Manufacturing Sciences Corp. in Oak Ridge with the Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award.

The award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

“MSC once again meets the high standards set to receive this award. The company has proven its ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said TDLWD Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott. “It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.”

Scott presented the Volunteer STAR award to MSC’s managers and employees at their facility in Oak Ridge.

MSC’s Oak Ridge facility manufactures various products from depleted uranium for medical, military, and other applications. TOSHA has honored the site with the Volunteer STAR award four times in the past.

“The safety culture at Manufacturing Sciences Corporation is one of the key strengths that makes the organization successful in all areas of performance. We are proud to remain a part of the Tennessee VPP family, and to receive this honor,” said Jeff Jansen, President and general manager of Manufacturing Sciences Corporation. “We look forward to future participation in VPP providing continued improvements in the area of Health and Safety, and I am happy to celebrate this achievement with the team.”

There are currently 35 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. TOSHA awards the company a certificate of recognition, along with a STAR flag it can fly at its facility. The company also has the option of using the Volunteer STAR logo on its correspondences and documents.

The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.

For more information on the Volunteer STAR award program and other TOSHA award programs, contact the agency at (800) 325-9901.