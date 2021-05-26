Hardwood Luxe: Ultra Luxury Handcrafted Wooden Furniture from Moldova, now Available in the USA
If you've ever dreamed of owning heirloom-quality furniture, Hardwood Luxe, a European luxury furniture brand, is available to discerning customers in US.
When we started this company, we wanted to bring our decades of international craftsmanship to the US for luxury customers to enjoy heirloom furniture in their luxury homes."
— Gheorghe Dragancea
Hardwood Luxe, a European heirloom-grade luxury furniture company, has long been furnishing homes abroad with exquisite pieces that last for generations. Now, those pieces are available to discerning customers right here in the United States.
Each piece that Hardwood Luxe sells has been hand-carved by expert craftsmen. The company sources high-quality wood and the finest finishes from around the world. They've sourced their materials from France, Italy, and more.
You can find both traditional and modern furnishings on their website, as well as ancient pieces.
To celebrate their move to the United States they've created a hand-carved replica of the "Resolute Desk," the "most famous desk in the world."
It's a replica of a desk that Queen Victoria gave to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880. It was designed and built by William Evenden at the Royal Navy Dockyard in Chatham, England, made to exacting specifications out of solid mahogany, festooned with ornate carving and detailing. A desk of desks that has served 23 American presidents.
You can bring this exact replica home to your own office. You might not be signing national parks into existence or putting together a Civil Rights Bill, but you'll certainly enjoy a timeless design and a piece that you'll be proud to pass from generation to generation.
The online store also offers bedroom furniture, dining furniture, and accent mirrors.
The artisans had at work back home in Europe have worked in Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Poland. They're committed to quality: quality in wood, quality in the hand-carved end result.
They don't start new projects until they've finished the old ones. They take their time.
The result? Pieces that would not be out of place in a palace. Pieces you can pass on to your children and grandchildren. Pieces that don't know the meaning of planned obsolescence, available in both classic and modern furniture styles.
Company spokesperson Gheorghe Dragancea says, "In each piece of our furniture, you can find part of our soul!"
To learn more, visit www.hardwoodluxe.com.
ABOUT HARDWOOD LUXE
Hardwood Luxe, LLC, prides itself on producing world-class quality hand-crafted furniture. Their pieces are expertly handcrafted by wood craftsmen with years of experience from Moldova. Their premium wood stains and finishings are sourced from Italy and France to ensure the best quality and durability. They build heirloom-quality pieces that can be passed down for generations. To learn more, visit www.hardwoodluxe.com.
