Brand Metrics partners with Ciaopeople to enable the Italian publisher’s brand lift measurement strategy
The publishing group became the first in Italy to offer its customers continuous measurement of the impact of media campaigns on brands.LONDON, UK, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced a new partnership with Ciaopeople, following a period of enormous growth over the past 12 months.
The Ciaopeople publishing group is making its strategic service available to its customers from this month. This partnership with Brand Metrics will enable it to provide insights to advertisers across all phases of the funnel when leveraging its premium offering: Awareness, consideration, preference and intent to buy.
The service - brought to Italy thanks to an existing partnership with Sensemakers - is offered by Ciaopeople in preview in the Italian market, making the publishing group the first to adopt Brand Metrics’ technology in the country.
Brand Metrics’ independent measurement solution was created in Sweden and has already been adopted by many of the world's leading publishers globally, including The Guardian, The Sun, The Washington Post, Bloomberg and The Telegraph.
Brand Metrics leverages statistically correlated variables, administering a survey to a sample of users exposed to different levels of campaign frequency, asking about their relationship with the brand. It then automatically measures brand lift thanks to a proprietary algorithm based on the linear regression model, which is used in many machine learning applications and predictive analysis tools today. The tool returns accurate brand lift data and provides reference benchmarks to give further support in assessing campaign effectiveness.
"We know we can provide unique value when it comes to advertising communication and over the years we have set out to innovate our technology and production capacity constantly, which has taken us to the top of European rankings for advertising performance,” says Giorgio Mennella, Advertising Director at Ciaopeople. “Now we also allow our investors to measure in a scalable and continuous way the return derived from communication activities within our premium properties."
Anders Lithner, CEO at Brand Metrics, adds: “We are delighted to help Ciaopeople prove the value of its offer and enable it to enjoy consultative conversations with its clients and partners. In a world in which consumers demand increasing control when it comes to their online activities, our technology is strengthening the hands of premium publishers the world over; organisations which have long been seeking accurate, consistent and scalable metrics.”
“We are constantly committed to providing the market with tools and data that allow us to prove the quality in the digital ecosystem. Brand Metrics solution is already established internationally and is even more interesting as it is natively cookieless. - Antonio Pepe, Sensemakers Partner & COO, states - Collaborating with Ciaopeople is natural for us as we share the same innovation-oriented mindset and attitude towards the challenges.”
Thanks to Brand Metrics, Ciaopeople is adding to the quantitative reporting of media campaigns a dashboard to measure the strategic impact of campaigns, measuring uplift along the entire funnel. In addition to providing these business insights, this analysis enables the collection of evidence related to campaign objectives, and can be applied even on the smallest campaigns, thanks to the scalable technology.
Brand Metrics is now available for the publishing group's customers on all its newspapers and magazines which, in total, reach 32 million unique users, which means 80% of the Italian Total Digital Population (Comscore data, March 2021). It enables publishers to prove the effectiveness of digital ad campaigns continuously and consistently against advertisers’ key metrics, by measuring brand lift at scale, regardless of campaign size and cost. It is empowering publishers to gather independent data on their digital ad campaigns, enabling them to measure uplift in awareness, consideration, preference and action intent, in a simple, cost-effective and comparable way.
This is a game-changer for publishers; helping them to prove the value of digital ads.
