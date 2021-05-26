White Bullet partners with Peer39 to help defund online piracy
Leading IP protection company White Bullet to enable advertisers to enjoy cutting-edge contextual targeting whilst continuing to deliver brand safe solutionLONDON, UK, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and IP protection company, White Bullet, today announces a partnership with Peer39, the leading global provider of pre-bid keyword, contextual, and brand safety solutions for modern marketers.
Peer39’s Contextual Data Marketplace allows advertisers to explore and discover innovative data providers with scalable, cookie-free categories, and is accessible through all buying and selling platforms.
Meanwhile, White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its recently launched Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of intellectual property crime. By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
This partnership, set within the rapidly shifting landscape of digital marketing, will mean that White Bullet and Peer39 can enable advertisers to reach their desired audiences with precision and scale, safely - unlocking the programmatic ecosystem and giving advertisers direct access to innovative cookie-free data sets from emerging contextual data providers. It will enable clients to elevate media performance whilst defunding pirated content, with White Bullet’s real-time data preventing ads served through Peer39’s integrated partners from going to pirate websites and apps.
With Peer39 serving as the conduit for advertisers to access and utilise diverse contextual data sets, and White Bullet continuing its efforts to ensure that pirate content is defunded on an even larger scale, the partnership will go live in Q3.
“We are delighted to help advertisers reach their audiences in the moments that matter, whilst continuing to help defund online piracy,” says Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “This is critical at a time when marketers are looking to explore cookie-free tactics, whilst moving to a modern, contextual approach. We all know that attention and alignment can dramatically increase ROI, yet the risks of pirated content remain - with unscrupulous players continuously attempting new tactics to undermine legitimate advertising and derail media spend into the pockets of criminals.”
Alex White, Chief Operating Officer at Peer39 adds: “We are excited about this partnership. With our goal being to make a large market of cookie-free data sets accessible to all advertisers through all buying and selling platforms, we are also extending our core infrastructure and technology - the tools that allow us to process and understand 1.5 billion web pages per day - whilst enabling our marketplace partners to maintain their proprietary models and IP.”
White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important financial impact, with AI and machine learning taking the strain.
For more information:
Peter Szyszko
peter.szyszko@white-bullet.com
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
About Peer39
Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn