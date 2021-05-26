Cavai appoints Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for US division
Based out of Seattle, Washington, Gauthier will bring the conversational cloud stateside, helping brands and agencies to deliver more effective advertisingLONDON, UK, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces the appointment of Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for their growing US team. This leads on from the recent news that Cavai has partnered with Xaxis, and further cements Cavai as a leader in creative transformation and advertising cloud technology.
Gauthier is based in Seattle, Washington, and will play a pivotal role in bringing Cavai stateside to help brands and agencies deliver better advertising through conversational formats. Previously Senior Account Executive at SaaS company LiveRamp and VP of Sales at PushSpring - later acquired by T-Mobile - he has also held various roles at Amazon and Microsoft.
Matt Gauthier, Sales Director for Cavai US says: “I joined Cavai because I believe in its mission to deliver more impactful and creative advertising. With the data and privacy landscapes changing everyday, consumer trust is paramount: Cavai helps advertisers to future proof their user engagement with conversational formats which drive both interactions and insights. I look forward to accelerating growth; spreading its message to clients across the US.”
Steffen Svartberg, founder and CEO of Cavai, adds: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Matt to the team. His many years of experience in the media industry and his dedication to innovation and continuous improvement make him the perfect fit for Cavai as increasing numbers of brands wake up to the need to engage consumers in dialogue online; responding to their needs in the moment.”
Cavai helps marketers deliver interactive, conversational formats in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. Clients including BMW, Microsoft, Amazon, Volvo, Tesco and Unilever are experiencing massively increased ROI thanks to these non-interruptive and highly engaging ad formats which enable two-way conversation between consumers and brands.
About Cavai
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. Across Europe, Cavai clients including Microsoft, Amazon, Volvo, Tesco and Unilever are already experiencing 10 - 20X ROI through their conversational advertising campaigns. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
For more information, contact the Cavai team at hello@cavai.com.
www.cavai.com
PR Contact
Julia Smith
Cavai PR Director
Julia@thedigitalvoice.co.uk
07799 894184
For more information
Steffen Svartberg, Founder & CEO Cavai
Phone: +4790999500, Email: steffen@cavai.com
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn