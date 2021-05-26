RFID pioneer, Omni-ID, appoints Amir Mobayen as Chief Revenue Officer

Amir Mobayen, Chief Revenue Officer, Omni-ID

RFID pioneer, Omni-ID has appointed Amir Mobayen as Chief Revenue Officer as it prepares to expand and scale its IoT offering

Omni-ID has built a healthy, profitable business in the industrial RFID space and offers a strong solution approach enabling partners to create their own tracking and sensing applications. ” — Amir Mobayen

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni-ID, the pioneer of passive industrial radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, trusted by major global organizations for monitoring the location and identity of assets, has appointed Amir Mobayen as Chief Revenue Officer.

Mobayen brings thirty years’ electronics industry experience and has held senior roles with leading RFID vendors, where he has grown international sales in the retail & consumer and industrial sectors. His most recent role was with Smartrac Technology, where he was President of the Transponder Division, with full profit and loss ownership of the RFID division and responsibility for sales, product management and product marketing, sales operations and technology across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Tony Kington, CEO of Omni-ID said, “We are delighted to welcome Amir Mobayen to Omni-ID. He has a strong track record of building and leading international sales operations and developing go-to-market partnerships with leading corporations. His experience, energy, drive and focus on delivering value to customers matches our own. His appointment represents a new chapter for Omni-ID as we enter a very high growth phase and expand our offer to the markets we serve.”

To meet the requirements of its global client base in the logistics, cold chain, pharma, facilities management, distribution, oil & gas and construction sectors, in January 2020 Omni-ID launched its game-changing Sense product range. The Sense Long Range (LoRa) devices include compact batteries lasting for up to five years in harsh and remote environments, transmit signals up to 15km and provide positional accuracy of 3m to 5m when high value assets are moved. The Sense Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices transmit up to 200m and can link to LAN, WiFi, or cellular networks, a cloud, or locally-hosted client application server. In February 2021 Omni-ID introduced four additional products to its Sense range, including three Quuppa-enabled devices. The company also launched its ‘OmniSphere’ middleware IoT platform, which simplifies data collection, storage and visualization by delivering Sense device data seamlessly to existing corporate systems, or customer applications. This enables rapid technology evaluation and proof-of-concept applications that involve Omni-ID Sense devices.

Commenting on his appointment, Amir Mobayen said, “Omni-ID has methodically built a healthy, profitable business in the industrial RFID space over the last few years and offers a strong solution approach enabling partners to create their own tracking and sensing applications. There is an opportunity to build on the recent launch of the Sense IoT range to create intelligent devices that provide organizations with real-time data to guide business decisions. With a strong management team, and multi-regional talent base, a shared global strategy and the right partnerships, we can scale this early success and deliver significant results for our customers and partners.”

About Omni-ID

Omni-ID has developed original, patented technologies for on-metal tagging to enable a broad range of applications to improve asset tracking, inventory management and material flow management. Omni-ID continues to lead the way driving the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution in Manufacturing & Logistics, Oil & Gas, IT Asset Management, Transportation and Government & Defense, utilizing market leading technologies. Omni-ID’s versatile portfolio of award-winning products provides a complete range of tags with unprecedented accuracy in any environment. Omni-ID is a global company with offices in USA, United Kingdom, Europe, India and China. For more information, visit www.omni-id.com.

Media contact:

David Owen

Marketing Manager

Omni-ID

Tel: +44 1252 748095

Mob: +44 7701 041743

david.owen@omni-id.com

