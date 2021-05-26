Online Teaching and Learning Platforms Market Share 2021 By Provider (Service, Content), online learning platform, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies, Regional Analysis & Industry Forecast to 2027

Orbis Research Present’s ‘Global Online Teaching and Learning Platforms Industry’ magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online teaching and learning is a computer-assisted learning system that uses the Internet to facilitate student-teacher engagement and the sharing of course materials. The global market is growing as a result of rising demand for lower-cost education, increased government policies funding online education, and raising mobile and Internet penetration. However, consumer development is being stifled by the abundance of free content and a lack of understanding. The market's service and content suppliers are bringing massive amounts of educational content online.

Online Teaching and Learning Platforms market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Teaching and Learning Platforms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Many of these materials are stored on a cloud-based database, making them freely available to all consumers. The use of cloud-based technologies is lowering hosting costs while increasing the demand for educational content. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, combined with significant investments by major industry participants to improve the protection and reliability of cloud-based education platforms, is projected to accelerate the size of the online education market. The use of cloud-based technologies is lowering storage costs while increasing the demand for educational content. Artificial intelligence advances and the rapid development of the Internet of Things (IoT) will continue to improve the user interface of these online education sites, resulting in increased market size growth.

By Company:

Thinkific

Learnworlds

Teachable

Kajabi

LearnDash

Podia

Ruzuku

Academy of Mine

WizIQ

Canvas

Khan Academy

Nearpod

GoReact

Discovery Education Inc

Renaissance Accelerated Reader

Newsela

Pear Deck

McGraw-Hill

alta

For companies in the online education industry, high Internet penetration has resulted in a sizable tentative user base. Since the traditional education system is insufficient to meet the needs of all segments of the market, prospective students are looking for alternate sources of education, which is expected to drive the market size up during the forecast period.

Segment by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based



Segment by Application

K-12

Adults

