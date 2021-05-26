Automation Technologies Are A Large Part Of Animal And Pet Food Market Trends

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet food manufacturing companies are using automation technologies such as advanced production lines and software solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency. These technologies automate formulation, extrusion, batching, drying, coating and liquid delivery processes. This results in cost-effective processing and consistent product quality. For example, Champion Petfoods, a Canadian producer of pet food, has video monitored production lines, with cooking processes connected through Rockwell hardware and software systems. It also uses bulk bins and conveying systems, rotator heat exchangers and advanced extrusion and drying systems. United Pet Group’s pet food manufacturing plant in St. Louis used FactoryTalk software from Rockwell Automation to reduce overtime by 10% and increase labor efficiency by 15%.

Major companies in the market include Nestlé Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., Big Heart Pet brands, Blue Buffalo, Hill's Pet Nutrition.

The global animal and pet food market is expected to grow from $305.86 billion in 2020 to $318.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $406.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global pet food market and animal food market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 25% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global animal and pet food market.

The global animal and pet food market is segmented by type into pet food, animal food, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, and by ingredient into animal derivatives, plant derivatives, synthetic.

Subsegments covered are dog and cat food, other pet food, poultry feed, cattle feed, aquaculture feed, other animal food.

