NSI Nails Guyana Essequibo Course & Popup Shop for Nail Tech Appreciation Week

NSI Nails Guyana will host Nail Tech Appreciation Week in Essequibo, to honor Nail Technicians, improve the services offered by nail salons, and foster cooperation between women-owned businesses.

/EIN News/ -- Georgetown, Guyana , May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSI Nails Guyana today unveiled a week-long celebration in advance of National Nail Technician Appreciation Day in Guyana.

National Nail Technician Appreciation Day will be celebrated on May 30, 2021. NSI Nails Guyana seeks to honor the great service that nail technicians provide to the community. Clients of nail technicians’ often cite the social and mental wellness of having a pedicure or manicure experience.

To celebrate Guyanese Nail Technicians, the public is invited to post a picture of their manicured or pedicure nails on the NSI Nails Guyana Facebook page. Specifically, the Company posted a video https://fb.watch/5I2NRwktpa/ where clients could “Thank and Tag” the Nail Technician that created the nail art or applied flawless polish.

At the end of the week, the names of all the Nail Techs featured will be entered in a drawing. The selected winner will win an NSI Kit.

“This is a great opportunity for clients to show their appreciation and ‘Bigup’ their Nail Technician,” said Lexann McPhoy of NSI Nails Guyana. “There are many Nail Technicians who go above and beyond for their clients and don’t really know how much they are appreciated. Hopefully, they would know how appreciated they are at the end of the week,” McPhoy added.

NSI Nails Guyana is also offering discounts on popular NSI Nail supplies that are loved by Nail Technicians. The discounted products include:

NSI Attraction Nail Powder (Peach Blush) 4.6 Oz

NSI Bling Jar (Crystal Tabletop Jar)

NSI Plush Brush Nail Dusting Brush

NSI Nurture Oil – Cuticle Oil 1/4 Oz

NSI Endurance File Buffers 150/150 Grit

Some sales items will be up to 40% off the MSRP.

Further, NSI Nails Guyana will host Popup shops in Essequibo, May 28 and 29, 2021. Cosmetology students and Nail Techs in Supenaam, the Anna Regina – Cotten Field area, and throughout the Essequibo Coast will have the opportunity to experience NSI Products.

The pop-up shop offers a variety of NSI Nail products and accessories and will provide interactive experiences, collection showcases, and discount shopping. Customers can also pre-order products through wa.me/+5926222822

In June 2021, NSI Nails Guyana will conduct an Essequibo Coast Nail Technician Workshop for experienced techs, and other training on how to become a nail technician. It is expected at a nail art design course will be held in Suddie or Good Hope, Essequibo. All training will be led by Lexann McPhoy, a Certified NSI Nail Tech Educator.

For more information visit https://etrognsi.com/essequibo-islands-nail-technicians-to-experience-nsi-nail-products/ or fb.me/nsinailsguyana.

About NSI Nails Guyana

NSI Nails Guyana is the local agent for Etrog Enterprises, Inc. which distributes nail products that are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that your customers have the best experience with quality nails. Etrog Enterprises, Inc. is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retails customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. NSI products are professional-only high-quality premium USA-made products for discriminating clients. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel.

Website: https://www.etrognsi.com

Name: David Alleyne Email: sales@etrognsi.com Organization: NSI Nails Guyana Address: Stall 84-87 South Road Bourda, Georgetown, Demerara 00000, Guyana