Olympus Health & Performance Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccination in Salt Lake City

One of Utah’s leading healthcare companies is offering protection against the coronavirus.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Olympus Health & Performance announced today that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Salt Lake City.

“We have tested more than 15,000 individuals for COVID-19 over the past year and are happy to announce that these safe and effective vaccines are now being administered by our trained healthcare staff as well,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance.

The company’s offering of the COVID-19 vaccination in Salt Lake City could prove to have perfect timing, especially with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15. The shots may allow millions of youngsters to get back to school, camps, sleepovers, and hangouts with friends.

“We’re offering the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up,” Lightfield said.

As for the cost, Lightfield explained that there is no out-of-pocket cost to recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Vaccinations are covered by insurance for those with insurance, and federal aid covers non-insured individuals,” Lightfield said, before adding, “Please bring your license and insurance card to the appointment, if insured.”

The company’s team of licensed medical personnel, according to Lightfield, is dedicated to safe, efficient service and follows CDC recommendations for healthcare professionals regarding the coronavirus.

Olympus Health & Performance has three options available to schedule an appointment.

1. Use the company’s self-scheduling tool (http://utahcoronavirustest.com/covid19-vaccines/) to secure an appointment immediately.

2. Submit your information via contact, and Olympus Health & Performance will call the individual.

3. Call (385) 645-6137 to schedule an appointment over the phone.

To vaccinate multiple people, please list their name(s) and contact information in the form or call (385) 645-6137 to schedule.

For information about Olympus Health & Performance, please visit https://utahcoronavirustest.com/about-us/ and https://utahcoronavirustest.com/blog/.

About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

