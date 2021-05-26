Governor Abbott, TDEM, TMD Expand Mobile Vaccine Program To Include Groups Of Five Or More Texans

May 25, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) today announced the expansion of the State Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more Texans who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Texans can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more.

"The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Vaccines are the most effective defense against this virus, and I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic. By working together to get more shots in arms, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state."

Previously, businesses or civic organizations were required to have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Homebound Texans are still encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home. The call center is open Monday-Saturday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Governor Abbott and TDEM originally launched the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program in January 2021 to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas of Texas. Since the program's initial launch, the responsibilities of State Mobile Vaccine Teams have been expanded to meet various COVID-19 vaccination needs of communities across the state. These teams are made up of members of the Texas National Guard and coordinated by TDEM.

Additionally, TDEM released a video highlighting a recent Mobile Vaccine Clinic at Sam's Barbecue in Austin: