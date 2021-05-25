Mobile Device Management Market Size to Reach USD 32.45 Billion in 2028 | Rising Number of Smart Devices and Increasing Pentration of Internet-Connected Devices will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Mobile Device Management market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile device management market size is projected to reach USD 32.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed management of devices, emergence of 5G services, and increase in Artificial Intelligence services are other key factors contributing to rising demand for and adoption of mobile device management solutions globally. Increasing popularity of BYOD, increase in optimization of functionality, rising concerns regarding mobile monitoring and major increase in utilization of MDM by IT teams of various enterprise are boosting market growth.

Increasing advancements in communication devices, rising demand of Internet-connected devices, and increasing number of AI-based devices are some other factors supporting global mobile device management market growth. Increasingly stringent government regulations and lack of awareness about technological advancements among consumer are some restraints for market growth.

In January 2021, Matrix42, which is a leading provider of remote access solutions, acquired FastViewer GmbH to better serve customers in existing remote working pattern. With its remote access and remote service network for PCs, tablets, mobile devices, servers, and cloud workloads, Matrix42's long-term partner is already incorporated into the Matrix42 products, making it the ideal addition to the current holdings.

Device management segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing research and development projects by major player to invest in mobile device management, penetration of smart devices in developing economies are some factors boosting market growth of the mobile device management market.

End use segment accounted for largest revenue share in the mobile device management market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-speed connectivity and increasing number of smartphones, smart devices are expected to support growth of mobile device management market.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of smartphones, penetration of Internet connectivity and development of new technology in retail, e-commerce, information technology, telecommunication, automotive, entertainment and media are other factor expected to contribute to growth of the global mobile device management market

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market on the basis of deployment type, solution, end use, and region:

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premise Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Device Management Application Management Security Management Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government & Public Sector Logistics & Transportation Retail & e-commerce BFSI IT & Telecommunication Manufacturing & Automotive Media & Entertainment Healthcare Energy & Utility



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



