Downtown L.A. Fashion House Offering New Haute Couture For Independent Clothing Brands

Independent clothing brands in the L.A. fashion scene now have an invaluable resource to design and create haute couture for their brands: The Evans Group.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Evans Group, led by founder Jennifer Evans, allows independent designers to develop and craft haute couture to their exact specifications. Perhaps most importantly, it provides a launchpad to build brand awareness in the competitive L.A. fashion scene.What makes haute couture so unique is that its fashionable clothing made to spec, rather than mass-produced. Haute couture pieces end up in fashion shows, art installations, and more.When you think of haute couture, it may seem like an expensive pipe dream. However, Jennifer Evans offers independent designers low-minimum and high-quality haute couture for everyone looking to launch new brands or labels.Whether it's designer T-shirts, denim, vintage-inspired dresses, or even art gallery pieces, The Evans Group promises independent designers a golden opportunity. For Evans and her team, it's all about assisting designers in crafting labels and building brands.The Way The Evans Group Builds L.A. Fashion BrandsSince 2005, Jennifer Evans has carved out a corner of Downtown L.A.'s fashion scene in the heart of the Arts District. Evans herself possesses some impressive fashion bona fides. Namely, her background in design and history of working with clients like Moncler, Cosima, Greg Lauren, and Guess.TEG had the honor of completing an ambitious design project involving the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The capsule project went off without a hitch, launching a unique menswear line in the winter of 2016.A unique aspect of Evans's design philosophy is combining fresh, new fashion styles with tried and tested manufacturing methods.Her process, laid out for all to see, is a winning formula guaranteed to produce fashionable results.The Winning Fashion FormulaFor a new and emerging designer or brand , Evans and her team meet to discuss the project: what does it entail? What are the aims of the customer?After hashing out details, the TEG team made up of project managers, designers, and apparel manufacturers and went to work visualizing the collection pieces. This process includes regular meetings with the client, creating moldboards, communicating, and consulting TEG Specification Sheets, containing all the pertinent garment information.Next, the development process, led by talented men and women, begins. These pattern makers and cut and sew experts are considered some of the best on the west coast.Precision is the name of the game, and after a few weeks, the customer goes over costs and pricing with a production manager.Pricing is determined by how many prints, pieces, and fits. There are various pricing options available to customers. There is the 'Test Drive' option for those hesitant about committing to a full fashion line. On the other end of the spectrum is 'The Collections,' for those aiming to take full advantage of TEG's low-minimum, high-quality craftsmanship.Evans stresses the effectiveness of designing both men's and women's wear in a sustainable and socially responsible way. Whether you're wearing pieces meant to be worn during the day or at a nighttime soirée, the Los Angeles manufacturing staff has independent designers covered.What Does This Mean for New Independent Clothing Brands?Using the best of TEG's resources allows those struggling to commission a comprehensive clothing line to break into the world of fashion. Likewise, Evans and her business give established designers a way to scale their brands effectively.Designers of all stripes have boundless creative opportunities. Whether it's a line of wovens, athletic wear, or lingerie, the product has been handled with precision and quality craftsmanship.After a customer receives the clothing order from TEG, the product will be ready for exhibition, whether in a shop window or an art collection. Along with the L.A. manufacturing headquarters, TEG has a San Francisco location specializing in haute couture bridal wear and avant-garde fashion.Haute Couture For AllThe bottom line?No matter the brand’s prominence, The Evans Group makes affordable haute couture for both new, emerging, and established independent designers in the Los Angeles fashion world. It's an effective way for independent designers to achieve their dream look for their brand. Perhaps most importantly, it provides both emerging and established designers with haute couture they'll love and resonate with. And something that fits in with the runways in Paris.About The Evans GroupThe Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with unique skills and goals for independent fashion designers.Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/