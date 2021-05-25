Polycarbonate Roofing Panels From Interstate Plastics Withstand UV and Harsh Outdoor Environments
Corrugated polycarbonate roofing panels offered by Interstate Plastics allow natural light through while protecting against damaging UV rays.
From complex outdoor structures such as greenhouses and pergolas to other outdoor living areas like balconies and gardens, Interstate Plastics' polycarbonate panels offer a perfect solution.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrugated polycarbonate roofing panels allow for natural light in outdoor spaces and living areas while protecting against damaging UV rays. Typical roofing materials have issues with light transmission or are unable to endure harsh environments over a long period of time, yellowing as they succumb to harmful UV radiation. Interstate Plastics offers UV-resistant durable corrugated polycarbonate roofing panels as a solution to these problems.
— Christopher Isar
Corrugated polycarbonate sheet from Interstate Plastics has many advantages over other materials when it comes to outdoor settings. The clearest panels let up to 90% of visible light pass through them while acting like an effective shield against UV rays and infrared radiation. Regardless of how much light is let through, corrugated polycarbonate panels won't yellow over time, preserving their look and feel. Corrugated polycarbonate sheet is well-suited as roof coverings and can withstand even the most severe weather conditions.
Waterproof and highly impact-resistant, corrugated polycarbonate panels are virtually unbreakable and endure a wide range of temperatures. While many corrugated polycarbonate panels often withstand temperatures between -40 to 212°F without losing their structural and mechanical properties, others, such as Interstate Plastics' newest offering, Corrugal corrugated polycarbonate sheet, withstands as high as 275°F without being affected. And at less than half the weight of glass, Corrugal panels are easy to move and install using standard tools.
Corrugated polycarbonate panels are used in agricultural and greenhouse industries as well as commercial and residential settings. Corrugated polycarbonate can serve as a weather-resilient and UV-resistant covering from complex outdoor structures such as greenhouses and pergolas to other outdoor living areas like balconies and gardens. Interstate Plastics' newest Corrugal sheet offering can also be used to cover walkways, swimming pools, skylights, carports, and garages and can serve as roofing or cladding for industrial areas.
Interstate Plastics carries a wide selection of polycarbonate roofing materials, ensuring customers may choose the sheet that best fits their needs. Find out if corrugated polycarbonate is the right material for your project by giving the plastics experts a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Plastics
+1 888-768-5759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn