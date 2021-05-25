When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

This is to inform you of a product recall involving:

Medically Minded Hand Sanitizers:

8 oz. UPC 676753004208; Lot E332020, Lot E212020, and Lot E082020

8.5 oz. UPC 676753004147; Lot E372020

10 oz. UPC 676753004178 Lot GV4420205

This recall has been initiated due to the presence of undeclared Methanol. Use of or consumption of this product can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma & or permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. Methanol was discovered through lab testing.

To date, Global Sanitizers has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

We began shipping this product on approximately July 10, 2020.

Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine product subject to recall. In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall. Your notification to your customers may be enhanced by including a copy of this recall notification letter. If you have these recalled items in stock, please send an email to recall@globalsanitizers.com and we provide further instructions for product destruction.

This recall should be carried out at the consumer level. Your assistance is appreciated and necessary to prevent consumer illness or patient harm.

Please email recall@globalsanitizers.com for further instructions. If you have any questions, call Ryan at 702.323.4402

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

