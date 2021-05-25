Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 May 2021)

382 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,719 tested. The positivity rate is now 10.3%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 168,925 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,787,093.

New cases by county; Kisumu 110, Kericho 37, Siaya 33, Nairobi 31, Busia 28, Mombasa 20, Kitui 19, Nakuru 19, Uasin Gishu 14, Homa Bay 14, Nyamira 10, Garissa 10, Makueni 7, Vihiga 5, Bomet 3, Machakos 3, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua 2, Meru 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Kajiado 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1 and Turkana 1.

1,134 patients have recovered from the disease, 875 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 259 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 115,813.

1,079 patients are admitted in various health facilities, while 4,756 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 113 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 65 on supplemental oxygen. 24 patients are under observation.

Another 98 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 91 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION: A total of 957,804 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 561,649 are aged 58 years and above among others, Health workers, 164,369, Teachers 150,807, while Security Officers 80,979.