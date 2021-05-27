Michael Alexanian Joins the HGSK Team

One of the top personal injury firms in Philadelphia continues to grow with another associate who has both workers’ compensation and personal injury experience.

Michael Alexanian is an exciting addition to the HGSK team because of his previous experience defending employers and their third-party administrators in workers’ compensation matters.” — James C. Haggerty

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Michael Alexanian to our personal injury firm. Michael comes from both a defense and plaintiff background, helping to make our litigation more well-rounded and better able to make strategic decisions in handling insurance carriers. Coupled with his proven and aggressive litigation style, Michael is the exceptional personal injury attorney our clients deserve, and our law firm is known to have.

Before joining our team, Michael defended employers and their third-party administrators in workers’ compensation matters. In representing the defense, he understood how the insurance carriers make certain decisions on a claim. This includes everything from valuation or to the process for obtaining higher authority from managers to resolve a case. While the personal injury team at HGSK already has extensive experience working against insurance carriers, having someone like Michael on the team is priceless. His inside information on how decisions are being made from the insurance company’s perspective can help improve our clients’ outcomes.

Michael also has a well-rounded personal injury background. He previously handled motor vehicle accident cases, including working as a truck accident lawyer and car accident lawyer at high-volume personal injury law firms. He also has experience as a premises liability lawyer handling slips, trips, and falls. In handling these different types of cases, he has gained valuable knowledge on some of the most common types of personal injuries—including some of the most catastrophic injuries. Much of Michael’s experience spans the entire breadth of a case, from initial client interview through resolution.

The personal injury lawyers at Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. have never been more committed to protecting the rights of individuals and their families in Pennsylvania after a personal injury accident. The addition of Michael Alexanian to our already experienced firm just highlights our dedication to representing victims of personal injury accidents in Philadelphia and the rest of Pennsylvania. Learn how we can help you understand your rights during a FREE consultation by dialing (267) 350-6600.

+++++ Disclaimer+++++ This press release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege, and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC, a digital marketing, Public Relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA.

Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C.

(267) 350-6600

Visit Company Website

